Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Questex Content Recognized for Excellence, Wins Five National and Eight Regional AZBEE Awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

Questex Content Recognized for Excellence, Wins Five National and Eight Regional AZBEE Awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, a leading information services company, today announces it has won five national and eight regional AZBEE awards. AZBEE Awards are the most competitive awards programs for trade media, produced by the American Society of Business Publication Editors.

The awards were won by Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma, Bar & Restaurant and Club Industry.

“Every day our content teams report on the news and share information in their target industries and turn that into essential, actionable insights for our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “It is an honor to be recognized by this prestigious awards program and we are very proud of our content team for their commitment to serve their audiences.”

National AZBEE awards:

  • Silver – Web Feature Series: Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech 
  • Bronze – Web Feature Series: LGBTQ+ in Biotech, Fierce Biotech 
  • Bronze – Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team: Biogen’s Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma
  • Bronze – Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series “Side Bar” 
  • Bronze – Original Research: Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021

Regional AZBEE awards:

  • Gold – New England region: Web Feature Series, Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech 
  • Gold – New England region: Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team, Biogen’s Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma
  • Silver – New England region: Online State of the Industry, Fierce Pharma Special Reports
  • Silver – New England region: Online – Web Feature Series, LGBTQ+ in biotech, Fierce Biotech 
  • Silver – New England region: Online Breaking News Coverage, Biogen’s Aduhelm approval, Fierce Pharma staff
  • Bronze – New England region: Online – Online State of the Industry, Fierce Biotech Special Reports
  • Bronze – Northeast region: Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series “Side Bar”
  • Bronze – Northeast region: Original Research: Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488‬

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.