Announces Launch of the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia in Hong Kong in Q3 2024 and Partnership with The Intermedia Group to launch AHICE South-East Asia in Singapore in Q1 2024

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex today announces the launch of IHIF Asia to expand its growing global footprint in the operational real estate and hospitality marketplace in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, Questex is announcing a partnership with The Intermedia Group, a leading Asia-Pacific publishing, event management and technology business based in Australia, to collaborate on the IHIF Asia launch and the The Intermedia Group owned and operated AHICE South-East Asia event in Singapore in late February 2024. Both Questex and The Intermedia Group will bring support through marketing, sales and content expertise to all global events produced by both companies including IHIF Asia, the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), The Hospitality Show, Annual Hotel Forum (AHC) and Resort & Residential Investment Forum (R&R), alongside AHICE Asia Pacific, AHICE Aotearoa (New Zealand), AHICE Aloha (Hawaii) and AHICE South-East Asia.

IHIF Asia is launching with the support of the hospitality sector, among them Hilton, a diamond sponsor of IHIF Asia and IHIF Berlin. “Hilton has had a long partnership with Questex at IHIF in Europe and the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. We’re now delighted to partner with them to debut IHIF in Asia Pacific, a region where Hilton is enjoying unprecedented growth with over 1,500 hotels trading and in development,” said Chris Nassetta, CEO of Hilton.

The new events in Asia continue to bolster the global expansion of the Questex Hospitality portfolio. Following the recent acquisition of the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference [Press release] and the resounding success of The Hospitality Show, a new event launch created in collaboration with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Questex is the only event and information services company to offer a portfolio that includes hotel operations, hotel real estate investment and other interconnected businesses such as restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, and luxury. Questex’s Hospitality portfolio includes the flagship International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), as well as Hospitality Insights, Hotel Management, Resort & Residential Investment Forum, Annual Hotel Conference and Israel Hotel Investment Summit.

“Our strategy is to focus on our core sectors and extend leadership positions through organic growth and the acquisition of new capabilities and assets. It is exciting that we continue to build in this tailwind market,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Now with hospitality investment and management events in Europe and the United States, partnering with The Intermedia Group to launch two events in Asia is the perfect collaboration to extend globally and continue our leadership position in the investment and hospitality industry.”

Questex’s Hospitality Group is thriving. IHIF 2023 delivered the largest event in its history. Two thousand five hundred delegates attended the event, and more than 30% of the delegates were new to the event and sponsor and exhibitor revenue grew almost 20% and delegate revenue grew 12%. Additionally, Annual Hotel Conference 2022, the UK’s leading hospitality conference, was 30% larger in revenue than the 2019 event and was attended by 23% more investors and 35% new delegates.

The Intermedia Group is the perfect partner to collaborate with Questex. Its portfolio of solutions includes print, websites and live events, such as AHICE Asia Pacific, AHICE Aotearoa, AHICE Aloha and AHICE South-East Asia, which serve the needs of the hotel industry across Asia Pacific and notably in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hawaii.

Simon Grover, Managing Director, The Intermedia Group added, “We look forward to collaborating with Questex on the launch of these two events. For over 25 years, Intermedia has been a leader in the hospitality publishing and events sector in Asia Pacific and through our expertise in top-level content and event management, together we can ensure the new events are premier hospitality events for hotel investors, owners, developers, operators and associated businesses such as bars, restaurants, travel, gyms, salons and spas in Asia.”

The Intermedia Group’s business growth is also increasing across Asia Pacific. In May this year, over 1,400 delegates attended the Asia Pacific Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition in Adelaide, South Australia, making it the largest hotel operations event in the APAC region, while new conferences have also been added in New Zealand (AHICE Aotearoa) and Hawaii (AHICE Aloha) to serve the hotel industry in those booming South Pacific locations.

The global hospitality industry is a massive $4.8 trillion market and is expected to grow by over 10% annually to reach $6.8 trillion by 2026. Operators across these businesses share similar needs around information, products, and solutions, which offers Questex and The Intermedia Group an opportunity to scale for growth while serving each of the sub-markets including bars and restaurants, spas, salons and hotel management with sector-specific research, insights and connections to drive its businesses forward.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

The Intermedia Group

The Intermedia Group is a leading Asia-Pacific publishing, technology and event management business based in Australia. It is one of Australia’s largest B2B media operators with extensive reach into Australian, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific business decision makers, managers and owners. Its brands are a vital source of information for Australian and New Zealand businesses, falling within nine vertical markets. Through its print, digital and events, its solutions are tailored to meet the needs of our clients and their underlying marketing objectives. Intermedia’s sectors include accommodation, MICE, hospitality, liquor and beauty.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488‬