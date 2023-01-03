Silverlinings Follows Questex’s Established and Successful Q Way Content Model and Fills a Gap in the Market for Cloud Network Architects

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution is the single largest communications transformation of all time. Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces it has entered the cloud infrastructure market, which is expected to grow to $1.55 trillion by 2030. (Grand View Research, Inc.)

The new site – Silverlinings – is led by award-winning digital entrepreneur Steve Saunders. It builds on Questex’s established and successful Q Way content model and adds editorial capabilities that will be leveraged across Questex. The site will cover the technologies and strategies that underpin successful cloud infrastructure deployment and the opportunities and risks. It will provide independent analysis, strategy and insight that will assist cloud network architects to separate reality from hype, untangle the complexities of cloud infrastructure, and highlight the cultural changes required for cloud adoption. The site will launch on January 5 at silverliningsinfo.com.

In addition, Silverlinings will offer virtual summits. Topics include: Cloud Data Center Strategies, Multicloud Interoperability, and Cloud Management and Security.

The Silverlinings team will be part of the Questex Technology group led by Market Leader Kevin Gray. Questex has attracted top talent with critical skill sets to deliver content that reflects this dynamic new market, in engaging multimedia formats preferred by users of cloud infrastructure technology.

The Founder of silverliningsinfo.com is Saunders, a communications analyst, investor, author and digital media entrepreneur who launched Light Reading, an online media network covering telecommunications news, telecommunications research and security news. Saunders currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Laser Light Communications, which is building the world’s first all-optical carrier network in space. Saunders can be reached at ssaunders@questex.com.

Elizabeth Miller Coyne will serve as the Silverlinings Managing Editor where she will create and implement the content strategy. Miller Coyne was previous with Telephony Magazine, The Net Economy, Light Reading, America’s Network and SDxCentral. Miller Coyne can be reached at lcoyne@questex.com or follow on Twitter.

Donna Goodison will serve as the Silverlinings Senior Editor. Goodison was most recently Protocol’s senior reporter focusing on enterprise infrastructure technology, covering the ‘Big 3’ cloud computing providers to data centers, after writing about the public cloud and channel at CRN for three years. Goodison can be reached at dgoodison@questex.com or follow on Twitter.

Diana Goovaerts will serve as Senior Editor to Silverlinings. She is also a senior editor for Fierce’s Telecom Group, which includes FierceWireless, FierceTelecom and FierceVideo. Previously, she held roles as US editor for Mobile World Live, and editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine. Goovaerts can be reached at dgoovaerts@questex.com or follow on Twitter.

“An essential element of our strategy is to focus on our core sectors and extend leadership positions through organic growth and the acquisition of new capabilities and assets. Silverlinings perfectly complements and expands our Technology group,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Whether integrating new and old technology, providing security, improving visibility, merging public and private clouds, avoiding cloud lock-in, managing edge networks, and deploying 5G into the cloud, Silverlinings fills a gap in the market and will deliver insights on of why cloud infrastructure is not an enterprise or telecom market, but an everything market.”

Silverlinings was created through Questex’s ability to deliver audience and vertical knowledge through its proprietary platform Q Activate. The platform brings all of Questex’s first-party audience data together into one database, allowing Questex to respond quickly to trends, intent and needs to fuel audience engagement enabling its customers to connect with buyers with more accuracy and intelligence.

Visit Silverlinings on January 5 at silverliningsinfo.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the Silverlinings newsletter here.

For Silverlinings sponsorship opportunities, contact Kevin Gray at kgray@questex.com.

About Silverlinings

Silverlinings provides analysis and strategy for the 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution – the single largest communications transformation of all time. Through independent, original reporting Silverlinings helps cloud network architects separate reality from marketing fluff and untangle the complexities of cloud infrastructure. Whether it’s integrating new and old technology, providing security, improving visibility, merging public and private clouds, avoiding cloud lock-in, managing edge networks, and deploying 5G into the cloud, we do the dirty work and sniff out the scoops to bring you the only site where cloud network architects can find a reputable daily source of news, analysis and strategy for cloud infrastructure, and have a laugh at the same time. You won’t want to look away.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488‬