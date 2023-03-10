NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces five events in its Hospitality, Wellness and Technology markets are named among the fastest-growing U.S. trade shows by Trade Show Executive.

“With a focus on the experience economy, we took advantage of the pandemic to think through our events and elevate our customer experiences. This is paying off and we are seeing exceptionally strong Net Promoter Scores. We also doubled down on our first-party data and kept our community engaged and active by creating a number of digital touchpoints throughout the year. This work allowed us to reignite our events quickly and we are seeing strong results,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We are delighted that five of our events are featured on the Trade Show Executive fastest-growing list. This is particularly gratifying as every trade show we produce was recognized. I applaud the entire Questex team on their hard work to connect buyers and sellers at our events.”

Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list features the fastest-growing U.S. trade shows is based on data via exhibit space sold, number of event attendees and number of trade show exhibitors. Questex’s Fastest 50 events include:

International Beauty Show Las Vegas, the longest-running beauty show in the nation Fastest 50 by net square feet of exhibit space, exhibiting companies and total attendance



International Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference Las Vegas, the premier event for wellness education Fastest 50 by net square feet of exhibit space and exhibiting companies



Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry Fastest 50 by net square feet of exhibit space, exhibiting companies and total attendance



Trade Show Executive also honors the “Next 50,” the shows that were not fast enough to make the Top 50 but are strong contenders for next year.

Sensors Converge, North America’s largest electronics event for design engineers Next 50 by net square feet of exhibit space and exhibiting companies



Bar & Restaurant Expo, the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators Next 50 by total attendance



International Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference Las Vegas, the premier event for wellness education Next 50 by total attendance



