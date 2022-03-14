Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Questex Shortlisted for 22 Prestigious Content Awards

Questex Shortlisted for 22 Prestigious Content Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Nine Finalists in the Jesse H. Neal Awards; Eight Regional Finalists and Five National Finalists in the American Society of Business Publication Editors AZBEE Awards

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, a leading information services company, today announces that it has been selected as a finalist in 22 categories from both the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism, and the American Society of Business Publication Editors AZBEE Awards, the most competitive awards programs for trade media.

“With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve and our ability to analyze emerging trends and news for our audiences, our content delivers our audiences with the information they need to move their businesses forward,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “I’m delighted that both the Jesse H. Neal and the AZBEE awards programs have recognized our reporting. Our journalists are core to building our communities. They create the magnet for attracting audiences to our websites and, therefore, they are at the heart of the business we are in.”

“We’re so proud that our hard-working journalists have been recognized by the Neal and AZBEE awards programs. Our editorial teams hustle every day to bring news and analysis that matters to our readers, and it’s great to see their work honored. Good luck to all the finalists,” said Tracy Staton, Editor in Chief, Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Jesse H. Neal Awards finalists:

  • Best News Coverage: Illumina’s Quest for Grail, Fierce MedTech
  • Best Industry Coverage: Fierce Pharma Manufacturing Coverage 
  • Best Website: Fierce Pharma
  • Best COVID-19 Coverage: Pharma’s COVID Challenge, Fierce Pharma
  • Best Website: Fierce Healthcare
  • Best COVID-19 Coverage: One Year of COVID, Fierce Healthcare 
  • Best COVID-19 Coverage, COVID Fallout: Shortages and Mandates, Fierce Healthcare
    Best Media Brand – Overall Editorial Excellence: Fierce Biotech
  • Best DEI Coverage: LGBTQ+ Inclusion: A Fierce Biotech Special Report 

ASBPE AZBEE Awards finalists:

  • Best Social Media Campaign: Social media coverage from Bar & Restaurant Expo and Instagram Live series “Side Bar” (Regional and National)
  • Original Research: Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2021 (Regional and National)
    Web Feature Series: Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech (Regional and National)
  • Web Feature Series: LGBTQ+ in Biotech, Fierce Biotech (Regional and National)
  • Online State of the Industry: Fierce Biotech Special Reports, Fierce Biotech (Regional)
  • Online Breaking News Coverage: Biogen’s Aduhelm Approval, Fierce Pharma (Regional)
  • Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team: Biogen’s Aduhelm Launch, Fierce Pharma (Regional and National)
  • Online State of the Industry: Fierce Pharma Special Reports (Regional)

Award winners will be announced in the spring.

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com 
212 895 8488‬

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.