Recognized for the International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference’s Collaboration with GLO™ Salon Recycling and the Quest Zero Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces it has won the 2023 TSNN Sustainability Award. The award recognizes companies that have made sustainability an important part of their business.

The award was presented to Questex for the International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) collaboration with GLO (Green Life Organization), who provides zero-landfill recycling solutions for the salon industry. GLO was as a Recycling Partner at the co-located Las Vegas events, which took place June 24-26, 2023, to help reduce salon and spa waste. [Press release]

In addition, Questex was recognized for its roadmap to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for both the company and its events. The initiative – called Quest Zero – allows Questex to drive positive change across the communities it serves and live up to its mission to serve the communities that are helping people live longer and live better. To learn more about the Quest Zero Initiative, click here. View the Quest Zero visitor tips here.

“Being given the prestigious TSNN Sustainability Award is a tremendous honor for Questex. We take great pride in being acknowledged as a leader in safeguarding our natural resources and raising awareness about the possibilities trade show organizers have in promoting sustainable options and resources. We are grateful for the recognition of our partnership with the esteemed organization GLO Recycling, as this award highlights our shared commitment to sustainable practices. Thank you for acknowledging our efforts and bestowing this esteemed award upon us,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Beauty & Spa Industry, Questex.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

