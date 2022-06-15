Breaking News
Questex’s Autonomous Technologies Conference Announces Four-Tracks of Learning for Design Engineers and Automotive OEMs

Event is co-located with Sensors Converge and takes place on June 27-28 in San Jose, CA

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Autonomous Technologies Conference, the industry’s premier event for technology in autonomous and automotive applications, today announces it will offer four tracks of learning June 27-28 in San Jose, CA. Co-located with Sensors Converge, the event will offer multiple days of education and technology exploration in the latest areas of automotive and autonomous sensing technologies.

Sessions run across four tracks:

  • Markets: Forces that are Influencing, Governing and Shaping the Autonomy Market.
  • Systems Level: Operational Design Domain.
  • Sensors: Sensors Are the Machine Senses of the Future.
  • Innovation Drivers/Ecosystem: It Takes an Ecosystem to Make a New Market.

Session highlights include:

  • The Road to Mass-Market Autonomy: What Sensors Will We Need and Why?
  • Driving Connectivity for the Autonomous Future
  • The Art of Open Source Reimagines Intelligent Vehicles
  • LiDAR: Sensing the World and the Speed of Light
  • Vibrations – Augmenting the AD Perception Stack

Sessions will be delivered by speakers from onsemi, Blickfeld, Ford Motor Company, Owl Autonomous Imaging, Murata, Cisco, Beep, Inc. Spartan Radar and many more.

The Conference hosts top executives, startups, investors, and engineers from major automotive OEMs, and more to do business, curate partnerships and explore cutting-edge technologies for the future. Through keynotes, in-depth technical sessions, and interactive panels, attendees will discover the industry’s best practices to survive the twists and turns in the road ahead. 

In addition to the Conference, leading suppliers and sponsors will showcase their solutions on the Sensors Converge Expo Floor in the AutoTech Zone. Hexagon and Murata are partnering to bring a live demo of an autonomous car with fully reliable, robust, and resilient sensor technologies to the Expo Floor. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience safe and reliable positioning for autonomy in real-time that can be extended to a variety of applications, including V2X, ADAS, and level 3-5 autonomous systems.

Autonomous Technologies Conference is sponsored by Gold Partners: Cisco, Murata and Texas Instruments, and Silver Partners, Blickfeld and XenomatiX.

Chair Willard Tu, Associate Vice President, Marvell Technology said “The conference provides an opportunity for design engineers and OEMs to learn about the technologies driving the auto industry forward. We’re excited to bring the industry together for continued learning.”

To register for Autonomous Technologies Conference, click here.

Autonomous Technologies Conference is co-located with Sensors Converge, Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, and Metaverse Global Congress.

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with Autonomous Technologies Conference on LinkedIn.

About Autonomous Technologies Conference
The Autonomous Technologies Conference is the industry’s premier event for technology in autonomous and automotive applications. Through keynotes, in-depth technical sessions, and interactive panels, attendees will discover the industry’s best practices to survive the twists and turns in the road ahead. Autonomous Technologies Conference provides the only opportunity for design engineers and OEMs to learn about the technologies driving the auto industry forward. Autonomous Technologies Conference is co-located with Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com). Both are part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Sonal Patel
Sensors Converge
sonal@sonal.io

