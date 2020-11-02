Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Group Kicks Off its Six-Month Virtual Event to Support the Bar, Restaurant and Hospitality industry, Starting November 10

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brings the Bar & Restaurant Industry Together to Discuss Current Industry Challenges and Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Bar & Restaurant group, owners of Nightclub & Bar Show and VIBE Conference, is kicking off its virtual event series, Evolve, a six-month sales, education and networking program that keeps bar and restaurant owners, operators, investors and suppliers engaged with sales and marketing programs, skills development, staff retention tools and networking opportunities, on November 10. Register here.

The first leg of the Evolve virtual event begins in Washington, D.C., which is the heart of so many issues today. Like many places, operators in the city are fighting for every inch to keep their doors open and their staff employed, while mere blocks away, an ineffective Congress fights and squabbles over the next round of PPP loans or the elusive Restaurants Act. With an educational focus on Technology, a portion of the education content was captured on location at the legendary Jack Rose Dining Saloon.

The schedule for the Washington, D.C. virtual event on November 10 includes:

  • Jeremiah Batucan, Conference Director, Bar & Restaurant, Amy Brandwein, Chef and Owner, Centrolina + Piccolina, Jeff Miskiri, Owner and Operator, Po Boy Jim / Felicity Lounge DC / The Creoleon 14th and Bill Thomas, Owner, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, come together for an Industry Roundtable to share their stories on how they are navigating COVID-19 when it comes to matters of business survival, challenging legal restrictions and managing guests’ experiences.
  • Social media and digital evangelist, Todd Collins, Chief Operations Officer, Restaurant Reputations will present Driving Demand with Digital Tactics where he’ll talk about where bar and restaurant owners need to be, how to simplify tools to make it easier and tricks to get content in front of more potential guests.
  • Rohit Malhotra, Beverage Director of Capo Speakeasy will present Creating Buzzworthy Beverage To-Go Programs where he’ll share how his team found fun, creative and cost effective ways connect with local residents and drive new sales by keeping his beverage program fresh.
  • Rev Ciancio, Head of Revenue Marketing, Branded Strategic Hospitality, will present 3rd Party Has Been Canceled: Earn More by Getting Guests to Order Direct where he’ll discuss how to get consumers to order directly from your restaurant instead of third-party delivery service providers like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

In addition, Evolve offers live Q&A during education sessions, live industry networking, Bar Talk chat rooms addressing key topics and Interactive Sponsored Bars with live meetings.

Evolve will offer additional Technology content from Washington. D.C. on November 17.

“We’re excited to bring the hospitality community together to connect as we all navigate this storm. Evolve is meant to bring real solutions via real conversations to the very real plight facing owners and operators today. Some bars and restaurants are looking for ways to keep doors open, others are eking out enough profit to provide for staff and families while others are considering ways to expand,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex. “We’ve gathered leading voices in the bar and restaurant industry to hear how they are managing the circumstances around the pandemic and we hope that their insight will help attendees manage their challenges and create new opportunities for their businesses.”

The upcoming Evolve Virtual Event schedule follows:

2nd On Location Recording: Seattle, WA
Virtual Event Air Dates December 7 and 14
Theme: Operations

3rd On Location Recording: Austin, TX
Virtual Event Air Dates January 13 and 26
Theme: Marketing

4th On Location Recording: Las Vegas, NV
Virtual Event Air Dates February 9 and 22
Theme: Food & Beverage

5th On Location Recording: New York, NY
Virtual Event Air Dates March 8 and 22
Theme: People & Staffing

6th On Location Recording: Los Angeles, CA
Virtual Event Air Dates April 12 and 26
Theme: Guest Experience

Evolve sponsors include: 2 Touch POS, Barventory, BassBoss Truly Hard Seltzer, d’marie, Dry Botanical Bubbly, MTI, White Claw Hard Seltzer and Xtreme Music Bingo.

To learn more and register to attend Evolve as an operator for free, visit https://events.barandrestaurantexpo.com/. All virtual event air dates will be available to relive on demand.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder at [email protected] or Veronica Gonnello at [email protected]

Stay connected with Evolve on Facebook and Instagram @nightclubbar and follow #evolve.

Questex’s Bar & Restaurant group will bring the industry together at VIBE Conference, June 7-9, 2021 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA and at the Nightclub & Bar Show, June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Michelle Osborne
Questex
[email protected]
617.219.8305

 

