Questex's CONFEC 2020 Creates an Unparalleled Business Experience for the Hospitality Industry

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Event Takes Place 6-9 February 2020 at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St Julian’s, Malta

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s CONFEC brings together top agencies, corporate and incentive organisers from the United Kingdom, as well as a selection from other key markets in Europe and beyond, to meet with international major and emerging hotel chains, cruise lines, individual properties, unusual venues, convention bureaux, tourist boards and DMCs in a series of one-to-one meetings over two dedicated business days. The event is scheduled for 6-9 February 2020 at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St Julian’s, Malta.

The resort, situated on its own private peninsula, provides an intimate, results-oriented business setting in five-star luxury, optimised to deliver maximum results. Prior to the event, each buyer and supplier has the opportunity to pre-select the companies that they wish to meet, and is strategically matched according to their preferences for a series of pre-scheduled face-to-face meetings. Courtesy of a well-balanced networking programme, delegates will also have the chance to spend time with their peers and prospective clients during offsite activities, coffee breaks, meals and receptions.

CONFEC will host over 150 senior executives in the MICE segment, including 60 of the UK and Europe’s leading agencies, corporate and incentive organisers, and a variety of DMCs, convention bureaux, hotels, congress and exhibition centres, tourist boards and cruise lines from across Europe and beyond.

“CONFEC takes place in an exclusive venue away from the pressures of the office, allowing attendees to concentrate on the business at hand while connecting with colleagues. In addition to building relationships and driving business forward, attendees have the opportunity to discuss common challenges and share unique insights about where the industry is heading,” said Stephen Pace-Bonello, Event Director, CONFEC. “We’re looking forward to bringing the industry together this February in Malta.”

Attendees have found CONFEC an excellent experience. “Great event and very worthwhile…it’s meetings like these that build relationships, which is what this industry is all about. Great experience, fantastic contacts made, worth my time out of the office,” said Liesa Coates, Managing Director, In2Global.

To learn more about CONFEC, visit: https://www.confecQ1.com.

To apply for a hosted buyer place at CONFEC, click here.

To register as a supplier for CONFEC, click here.

Stay connected to CONFEC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

