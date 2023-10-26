Winners to be Announced at Digital Signage Experience 2023 on December 4 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today unveils the 2023 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place December 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall.

David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “Digital signage and digital out-of-home continues to transform, excite, entertain, beautify and communicate in physical spaces like no other medium. And every year the bar gets raised higher and higher. We were blown away by all of the submissions to our awards program. The companies we selected as finalists are the best of the best. We look forward to celebrating all of them in December.”

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

To view the 2023 DIZZIE Awards finalists click here .

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Jason Ault, Co-Founder & COO, Coffman Media

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

Toby Cohen, freelance journalist

Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College

Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs

Ignacio Fossati, Founder, Fossati PR

Sagar Gandhi, Co-Founder, Tetraloop

Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales & Marketing, Reach Media Network

Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, Creative Realities, Inc.

Max Guerrero, Director, Product Management, Korbyt

Danny Hagen, Chief Revenue Officer, Wallboard

Michael Juarez, Senior Web/Media Developer, University of San Francisco

Justin Lachovsky, Director, Sales & Marketing, Telecine

Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV

Sherilyn McLain, VP Asset Management, Landmark Dividend

Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch

Michelle Montazeri, Director, Digital Signage, Legrand AV

Kevin O’Neill, Vice President, Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media

Jørn Olsen, Head of Customer Experience, ZetaDisplay

Jessica Rich, Curator and Producer, Moving Image Art LLC

Amanda Starr, Sr Director, Creative and Implementation Services, Creative Realities, Inc

Edward Tang, Senior Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle / Chihuly Garden & Glass

Jim Vair, President, Capital Networks Limited

Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Brand Strategy, Creative Realities Inc

Winners will be announced on December 4 at DSE 2023 during a special awards ceremony.

