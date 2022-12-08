NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, brought together the entire ecosystem from advertising, brand marketing, experience design, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, as well as IT systems integrators, manufacturers and more. The show reflected a strong sign of the need for the industry to come together at a dedicated event with 3,500 registrants from 61 countries as well as hundreds of additional attendees from the Live Design International (LDI) show that was held concurrently across the hall.

DSE highlights included:

A dynamic educational experience with 90+ industry leaders covering 8 tracks including retail, entertainment, public spaces, restaurants, content, strategy, technology, and digital out-of-home (DOOH).

covering 8 tracks including retail, entertainment, public spaces, restaurants, content, strategy, technology, and digital out-of-home (DOOH). Speakers from Google, Sony, Moment Factory, Porsche, SoFi Stadium, T-Mobile, Lamar, Taco Bell, Yahoo, City of West Hollywood, Intel, Samsung and HMS Host.

from Google, Sony, Moment Factory, Porsche, SoFi Stadium, T-Mobile, Lamar, Taco Bell, Yahoo, City of West Hollywood, Intel, Samsung and HMS Host. Keynote speaker Refik Anadol joined live from New York via HoloPresence technology by ARHT Media to deliver the opening keynote, “Space in the Mind of a Machine.”

joined live from New York via HoloPresence technology by ARHT Media to deliver the opening keynote, “Space in the Mind of a Machine.” The celebration of the 2022 DIZZIE Awards. See the full list of winners here .

See the full list of winners . Digital Signage Installation Tours which took attendees on a guided, behind-the-scenes look at iconic digital signage installations in Las Vegas, including the Fremont Street Experience (LED canopy), Circa Resort (world’s largest sportsbook), The LINQ Hotel + Experience (Refik Anadol installation) and Resorts World (LED façade and giant sphere).

which took attendees on a guided, behind-the-scenes look at iconic digital signage installations in Las Vegas, including the Fremont Street Experience (LED canopy), Circa Resort (world’s largest sportsbook), The LINQ Hotel + Experience (Refik Anadol installation) and Resorts World (LED façade and giant sphere). The Expo Hall showcased nearly 100 exhibitors, demonstrating new technologies. The Digital Signage Federation also provided guided tours for attendees around the Expo Floor.

showcased nearly 100 exhibitors, demonstrating new technologies. The Digital Signage Federation also provided guided tours for attendees around the Expo Floor. The Digital Signage Experts Group course provided an opportunity for attendees to become certified.

provided an opportunity for attendees to become certified. Networking in-person including numerous gatherings such as the Sixteen:Nine Industry Mixer, XUSC Digital Brew Festival, Lunch Roundtable Discussions, Opening Night Networking Party, DSE Awards Reception, Women of Digital Signage Luncheon, Peerless AV’s Cocktail and Canapes event, Solomon Partners Cocktail Party and more, all allowing attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new connections.

in-person including numerous gatherings such as the Sixteen:Nine Industry Mixer, XUSC Digital Brew Festival, Lunch Roundtable Discussions, Opening Night Networking Party, DSE Awards Reception, Women of Digital Signage Luncheon, Peerless AV’s Cocktail and Canapes event, Solomon Partners Cocktail Party and more, all allowing attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new connections. The show was co-located with LDI and XLIVE, where industry leaders, change makers and planners in entertainment, destinations, and event technology convene to reimagine extraordinary experiences, share expertise, and innovate new technologies around live events and entertainment.

David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE said, “It was an exhilarating three days, where the industry came together to connect, discover new technologies, and learn from each other. From the tours to the education to the exhibits to the awards and networking opportunities, we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome and we look forward to an even bigger and better show next year.”

Here’s what attendees and exhibitors had to say about DSE 2022:

“As a first-time attendee, this was a chance to connect with other professionals in the industry. I met so many great people and was impressed with the conference as a whole. The sponsors and exhibitors along with the sessions were very educational. The site tour was my personal favorite experience outside of networking with everyone,” said Robert Kephart, Digital Operations Manager at Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

“As the presenting sponsor of DSE we were so fortunate that the show’s evolution aligned so naturally with Sony’s transformation in the display space. This was my first time attending the event and I was immediately struck by the sense of community. Everyone joining and exhibiting was working collaboratively towards the same goal – to drive digital signage innovation, growth, knowledge and compatibility. The show’s intensive focus allowed us to meet with very targeted and interested prospective customers and afforded us the opportunity to not only showcase our close industry partnerships but to gain exposure to new companies who can add power and value to our display lineup, ultimately benefitting our users. Seeing first-hand how digital signage empowers our clients and serves as a pivotal resource for communication around the world reinforced why this industry is so significant and special,” said John Garmendi, Head of Business Development, B2B Consultants & Sales Engineers, Sony.

“#DSE2022 was the best I have attended over the years–anyone who decided not to attend or exhibit will surely regret missing it,” added Amahl Hazelton, Strategy & Development, Moment Factory.

“As a digital signage software company, DSE is the marquee show every year that focuses purely on our industry. So, if we’re looking to talk to end-users, customers, and partners about digital signage specifically, this is the place. This is really the only one that is purely focused on digital signage, so it’s a no-brainer for us to be here. It’s nice to get out and meet the people that we talk to and do business with on a day-to-day basis. I couldn’t be happier to be out here on the show floor in person at a great show like this. It really makes all the difference,” said Jordan Feil, Director of Marketing, Navori Labs.

“Something tells me 2023 is going to be a huge year… especially after my trip this past week to the Digital Signage Experience Conference in Las Vegas. Jared Jones and I got the chance to visit our long-term partners, discuss new innovations, get a sneak peek at roadmap features, and explore some amazing prototypes coming out in 2023. I was reminded again just how amazing it is to have face-to-face conversations with people who are passionate at exploring every aspect of digital signage technology, from concept to design to experience,” said Alisa Semyekhina, Director of Digital Creative Agency and Marketing, DBSI.

“I am quite grateful that I was able to attend. It was a tremendous benefit to have access to not just one, but two incredible expos – DSE and LDI. Events like these are incredibly important for professional development as a young AV professional! New contacts, knowledge, and industry camaraderie go a long way. The panels this year were informative and engaging. I left DSE with some ideas to implement in my own processes,” added Xzavia Killikelly, Audio Visual Design Consultant, Conference Technologies, Inc.

