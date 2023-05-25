NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event for the digital signage industry, today announces plans to further develop its community-driven focus by adding new networking areas and matchmaking capabilities to connect thousands of attendees by industry vertical.

DSE will create new networking lounges on the show floor designated for vertical market meetups in retail, DOOH, pro AV, and hospitality. These lounges will establish centralized locations for like-minded professionals to start and join important conversations.

Along with the networking lounges, connections will be further fostered via leading matchmaking technology with AI-powered meeting recommendations in the official show mobile app. The matchmaking feature analyzes attendees’ profiles, interests, and preferences, allowing for targeted recommendations and suggested connections based on shared interests and objectives. In addition, intuitive chat functionality and meeting scheduling tools simplify the process of connecting and arranging meetings, maximizing the potential for meaningful interactions.

“In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards events that prioritize a strong sense of togetherness, collaboration, and active participation,” says Marian Sandberg, vice president and market leader for DSE and LDI at Questex. “At DSE, we place a heavy emphasis on fostering connections, nurturing relationships, and creating an inclusive environment and interconnected ecosystem for all participants. The focus is on creating a shared experience where attendees feel a sense of belonging and engagement. This show is all about community and reconnecting annually with your community.”

DSE previously shared the plans that the trade show and conference will co-locate with Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events production industry, extending its reach to 14,000-plus attendees.

Additional highlights of both events include:

Two comprehensive learning programs with hands-on professional training with industry leaders

Foster The Future Career Day and Program: focused on fostering the future professionals entering or furthering careers in digital signage and live event tech fields

The fifth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, Paky Award, Sustainability Award, and 31 st annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards

annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards 2023 DSE DIZZIE Awards celebration (submit a nomination for the second annual DIZZIE awards here.)

Offsite tech and installation tours

Opening night parties for both events

LDI and DSE After Dark: VIP expedited entry to TAO nightclubs each night for all attendees.

Sixteen:Nine Mixer (registration for this event required)

XUSC Networking Event (registration for this event required)

Registration for DSE and LDI will open mid-June. Get on the list to receive regular updates.

For additional information on LDI, visit https://www.ldishow.com.

For additional information on Digital Signage Experience, visit https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

For sponsorship opportunities for LDI and DSE, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

