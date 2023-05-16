New categories announced; Winners will be recognized at DSE 2023

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2023 (DSE), the most influential gathering of digital signage experts anywhere, and the ultimate destination for digital signage community networking and technical solutions, today announces nominations are open for the 2023 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE). DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The DIZZIE Awards recognize and celebrate visionaries from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward.

Three new categories are being introduced this year: Sustainable Solution, Trailblazer, and Emerging Talent.

The Sustainable Solution Award recognizes innovative and environmentally conscious solutions that leverage digital signage technology while minimizing ecological impact. This award celebrates initiatives that prioritize energy efficiency, utilize sustainable materials, and promote responsible manufacturing, highlighting their contribution to a greener and more sustainable digital signage industry.

The Trailblazer Award honors visionary individuals who have fearlessly pioneered new paths and shattered barriers in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their extraordinary innovation, leadership, and ability to inspire, celebrating their transformative impact and the legacy they leave as trailblazers, paving the way for future generations.

The Emerging Talent Award acknowledges and celebrates individuals in the early stages of their careers who have displayed exceptional promise, talent, and potential in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their outstanding achievements and predicts their future success as influential leaders and innovators.

The complete DIZZIE award categories are:

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Digital Signage Content of the Year

Individual Categories include:

Trailblazer

Emerging Talent

Nominated entries will be judged by distinguished members of the Digital Signage Federation.

​​“We are excited to open this year’s awards program to learn about all of the talented people and organizations raising the bar for digital technology installations and campaigns. And with three new categories, we are sure to see a lot of innovation,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “We look forward to celebrating the community’s accomplishments this fall at the awards ceremony.”

Questex previously shared the plans that Live Design International (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry, and DSE will co-locate to offer shared experiences, while maintaining separate exhibit and conference spaces.

“We welcome all of our attendees to use their badge to visit LDI, also held in West Hall alongside DSE,” added Drain. “The synergy created by the closer location of the two exhibit spaces will foster greater cross-traffic and more opportunity for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.”

Highlights include:

Networking opportunities with thousands of attendees

Innovative matchmaking via the official show mobile apps

Lounges on the DSE show floor designated for vertical market meetups in retail, DOOH, pro AV, and more

Two comprehensive learning programs with hands-on professional training with industry leaders

Crossover tech conversations and keynotes

Two robust expo floors with hundreds of exhibitors

Foster The Future Career Day and Program: focused on fostering the future professionals entering or furthering careers in digital signage and live event tech fields

Access to fifth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, Paky Award, Sustainability Award, and 31st annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards

2023 DSE DIZZIE Awards celebration

Offsite tech and installation tours

Opening night parties for both events

LDI and DSE After Dark: VIP expedited entry to TAO nightclubs each night for all attendees

Sixteen:Nine Mixer (registration for this event required)

XUSC Networking Event (registration for this event required)

Creative Realities will once again be sponsoring the DIZZIE Awards ceremony.

