Industry Veterans and Influencers in Digital Signage, Digital-out-of-Home and Digital Media Experiences Will Shape Event

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today unveils the DSE 2023 Advisory Board. DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

The Advisory Board is a mix of industry veterans and influencers in digital signage, digital-out-of-home and digital media experiences whose insight and perspectives will shape the 2023 event.

The new Advisory Board members include:

Cheryl Catteral, Creative Director, Moment Factory

Paul Fleuranges, Ad Director, NY Port Authority

Jimmy Hunt, SVP, Sales & Business Development, Spectrio

Mirek Kren, COO, signageOS

Jeanne Lewis, Senior Marketing and Events Manager, Sony

Anne McKnight, Senior Director, Business Development, BrandPoint Services

Bryan Meszaros, CEO, OpenEye Global

Zuzana Yalcin, Marketing Director, easescreen

The returning Advisory Board members include:

Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo

Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media

Marcos Terenzio, VP, Creative & Strategy, iGotcha Media

Jackie Walker, Digital Signage Subject Matter Expert and Strategy Lead, Publicis Sapient

Brad Gleeson, Managing Partner, TargetPath and DSE Executive Producer

“We are thrilled to have these industry thought leaders offer their time, energy and ideas as advisory board members for DSE 2023,” said Brad Gleeson, DSE Executive Producer and Advisory Board coordinator. “We welcome these amazing new members to the board and thank the four returning members that helped so much with the return of DSE last year. Their direct experience with the event will contribute to an incredible event this year. We look forward to all of these digital signage and DOOH industry leaders helping us to create another fantastic program for the industry for 2023.”

To learn more about DSE 2023 and get on the list, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

The 2023 Call for Speakers is now open. Submit your proposal here by March 15, 2023.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

