Questex’s Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma Announce the Winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021

Awards Program Showcases Outstanding Innovations Driving Improvements and Transforming the Biotech and Pharma Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021, produced by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. The awards showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the life sciences industry.

“Our awards program highlights new and innovative companies that have the potential to make the greatest impact on the industry,” said Rebecca Willumson, VP & Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “With hundreds of applications across six different categories, it was a challenge for our judges to select one winner in each category. We are proud of this year’s class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners on their excellent work.”

Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021 winners:

Biotech Innovation: PROTAC® Targeted Protein Degraders by Arvinas

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: NB-AIR™ by Nucleus Biologics

Drug Delivery Technology: Universal Patient Registries by Secure AI Labs

Digital Health Solutions: Ivenix Infusion System by Ivenix, Inc.

Medical Device Innovation: Signatera by Natera

Technology Innovation: plato by AVROBIO

The Best in Show winners are selected from the Overall Winners. They include:

Best Outsourcing Partner: Natera

Best Technological Innovation: PROTAC® Targeted Protein Degraders

Arvinas

Arvinas Best New Product or Service: Ivenix Infusion System, Ivenix, Inc.

An expert panel of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

Learn more about the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021 winners here.

