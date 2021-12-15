Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Questex’s Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma Announce the Winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021

Questex’s Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma Announce the Winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Awards Program Showcases Outstanding Innovations Driving Improvements and Transforming the Biotech and Pharma Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021, produced by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. The awards showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the life sciences industry.

“Our awards program highlights new and innovative companies that have the potential to make the greatest impact on the industry,” said Rebecca Willumson, VP & Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “With hundreds of applications across six different categories, it was a challenge for our judges to select one winner in each category. We are proud of this year’s class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners on their excellent work.”

Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021 winners:

  • Biotech Innovation: PROTAC® Targeted Protein Degraders by Arvinas
  • Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: NB-AIR™ by Nucleus Biologics
  • Drug Delivery Technology: Universal Patient Registries by Secure AI Labs
  • Digital Health Solutions: Ivenix Infusion System by Ivenix, Inc.
  • Medical Device Innovation: Signatera by Natera
  • Technology Innovation: plato by AVROBIO

The Best in Show winners are selected from the Overall Winners. They include:

  • Best Outsourcing Partner: Natera
  • Best Technological Innovation: PROTAC® Targeted Protein Degraders
    Arvinas
  • Best New Product or Service: Ivenix Infusion System, Ivenix, Inc. 

An expert panel of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

Learn more about the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards 2021 winners here.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Linda Lam
Director of Marketing, Life Sciences and Healthcare  
llam@questex.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.