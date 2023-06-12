NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Biotech, today announces the Fierce Biotech Summit, the only event that covers the entire pharma R&D spectrum, from basic research through clinical trials, will take place October 16-18 in Boston. Register here.
“Following our successful inaugural 2022 event, we are excited to reconvene with the biotech community to discuss the future of the industry,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. “The biotech landscape is rapidly evolving, and with each breakthrough we wonder what is next. The event will cover the use of AI in drug development, unique dealmaking strategies, the latest innovations in oncology and much more.”
The conference will cover drug development from the earliest stage of research to FDA approval and highlight the players involved in getting a drug from the lab to commercialization. Created by the editors behind Fierce Biotech, the conference will bring together over 600 biotech executives to network and learn how to improve partnerships and pipeline strategies.
Event topics include:
- The Next Blockbuster Indications
- The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA): The Dawn of a New Era – What Will it Mean for Innovation?
- The Future of Oncology: Innovation and Advancements in the Biotech Industry
- Revolutionizing Drug Discovery and Development with AI: Maximizing Efficiency and Innovation in Biotech
- Success in the Middle of a Downturn: Strategies for Weathering the Biotech Storm and Building Trust in the Market
- Fierce 15 Panel – Where are they now?
The Fierce Biotech Summit will also celebrate top biotech innovators at the Fierce Biotech Fierce 15 awards ceremony. Select 2022 Fierce 15 winners include: Amphista Therapeutics; Generate Biomedicines; Lexeo Therapeutics; Scorpion Therapeutics; and Verge Genomics.
The agenda features more than 30 in-depth sessions and two dedicated tracks:
- Strategy and Dealmaking: Thought leaders, industry experts, investors, and executives to explore the intricacies of biotech strategy and the art of dealmaking.
- Early-Stage Development: Uncover the latest research methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative approaches that accelerate the progression of promising scientific discoveries.
Presentations will be delivered by companies who are pioneering innovative ideas and new technologies to drive the industry forward, including:
- Shakti Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Accent Therapeutics
- Sharon Benzeno, PhD MBA, Chief Commercial Officer, Immune Medicine, Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Leslie DeVos, President, Consulting Business Unit, Allucent
- Julia Owens, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ananke Therapeutics
- Devyn Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Biotechnologies and current Chairman of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine
- Lisa Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer, AviadoBio
- Priya Singhal, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President, Head of Development, Biogen
- Amanda Banks, M.D., Former Chief Executive Officer and Advisor and Board Member, Blackfynn
- Helen Ho, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Blueprint Medicines
- Alex Harding, MD, MBA – Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, CRISPR Therapeutics
- Nadim Ahmed, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cullinan Oncology
- Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Immunology Research, Lilly Research Labs, Eli Lilly
- Clare Murray, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development & Strategy, ElevateBio
- Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Fog Pharma
- Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Frontier Medicines
- Jason Silvers, Chief Financial Officer, Generate Biomedicines
- Alex Snyder, Chief Medical Officer, Generate Biomedicines
- Elizabeth Jeffords, President & Chief Executive Officer, Iolyx Therapeutics
- Janice Chen, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mammoth Biosciences
- Sarah Noonberg, Chief Medical Officer, Metagenomi
- Abbas Kazimi, Chief Business Officer, Nimbus Therapeutics
- Uli Stilz, Vice President, Novo Nordisk Bio Innovation Hub
- Agnete Fredrickson, M.Sc., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, nykode therapeutics
- Angèle Maki, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, ReCode Therapeutics
- Prakash Raman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Ribon Therapeutics
- Dr. Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Sage Therapeutics
- Alise Reicin, Chief Executive Officer, Tectonic Therapeutic
See the agenda here.
Premier Fierce Biotech Summit partners are: DNAnexus, FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Uncapped
For more information on the Fierce Biotech Summit, visit fiercebiotechsummit.com. To register click here.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Brandon Pepper, Sales Director at bpepper@questex.com.
About Fierce Biotech
Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories. Signup is free here.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
