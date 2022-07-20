Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed October 19 at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner Gala in Philadelphia, During the Digital Pharma East Conference

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 12 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.

Tracy Staton, Editor in Chief, Healthcare and Life Sciences said, “Pharma marketing isn’t the business it was just a few years ago. Now it’s a crucial component of any marketing strategy—and marketers must be more savvy and creative than ever before across all channels. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to the panel of judges for their hard work in making this year’s competition a success. We look forward to gathering the industry this fall to see who comes out on top.”

The 2022 finalists:

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media Real Chemistry & Sobi: Best in Class Analytics for Doptelet Antics & Octapharma: Factor My Way™: Enhancing Patient Experience | Extending Adherence l Elevating Brand Affinity Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT: Nurtec ODT Travel Triggers Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT: Nurtec ODT x Condé Nast (SELF) ‘My Way to Well’ Condé Nast (Glamour) Klick Health & Biohaven: Nurtec ODT x Condé Nast (Glamour): What Unites Us Sharecare: Rheumatoid Arthritis Digital Immersion

Innovation Challenge McCann Health Japan: 6 Minutes Together Right ePharmacy: Collect&Go Smart Lockers TM MedTrix Healthcare LLC & Novartis: iREAD-Pub – An Interactive Clinical Paper Web application Evoke Kyne & Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation: Novartis STEP Program MedTrix Healthcare LLC & AbbVie: Rinvoq Patient Case Player Grey & Genentech: Screen Your Lungs: If That Was You Then

Medical Conference or Event Marketing argenx and closerlook (A Member of Fishawack Health): MG United Cookbook Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT: Nurtec ODT ‘Military Salutes’ at iHeart Country Fest Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT: Nurtec ODT Takes the Runway Klick Health & Biohaven; Nurtec ODT: Nurtec ODT’s & Condé Nast (Glamour) Women of the Year Program CDMP & SK Life Science: The First Shoe Store for Doctors Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc: The Unwearable Collection

Multicultural Campaign Wunderman Thompson Health: Health4Equity: 40 Seconds for 40 Years Condé Nast (Allure): Allure: The Melanin Edit (Condé Nast + Allergan/Juvederm) Havas Health Wave & Novartis: Life Interrupted Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & FCB Health: RISE UP Real Chemistry & Merck: Uncovering TNBC: Stories of Resilience Wunderman Thompson Health: Health4Equity: We Love You to Health

New Brand Launch Right ePharmacy: BonoloMeds campaign Real Chemistry & Janssen Pharmaceuticals: Engineered for a Challenging Landscape: RYBREVANT Takes on the Toughest EGFR+ Lung Cancers Havas Tonic & ViiV Healthcare: Good To Go EvolveMKD & Endo: Launching the First and Only FDA-Approved Injectable for Cellulite Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & FCB Health: PYRUKYND Launch Havas San Francisco: TAVNEOS Launch

Online Video or Film Syneos Health Communications & Genentech: Claiming New SPACES for People Living with Disabilities Genentech & 21GRAMS: Flair Balance WE Communications, Flying House Media & Horizon Therapeutics: Overcoming Hurdles of Thyroid Eye Disease with Olympic Icon AstraZeneca & 21GRAMS: The Big Sneeze Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: The Unwearable Collection CDMP & SK Life Science: Untitled: Mary Kate’s Story

Pharma TV Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Horizon Therapeutics: “Listen to Your Eyes” Graves :30 TVC Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Horizon Therapeutics: “Listen to Your Eyes” New Symptoms :30 TVCArea 23, An IPG Health Company & Horizon Therapeutics: “Sunglasses” :60 TVC IPNY & Regeneron Medical Affairs Insights & Value: Mono WHAT? (Taking Aim Against COVID) CultHealth & Novo Nordisk: Oh Oh Oh Ozempic Grey & Genentech, Inc: Screen Your Lungs: If That Was You Then



Print for Consumer Aviva Pharmacy: Act For Love- HIV Prevention Bristol Myers Squibb: Could It Be HCM? Havas San Francisco: My VOXZOGO Tracker SFC Group: SenesTech ContraPest Journal Ad Crowley Webb: Surmount Studies Evoke MicroMass & Harmony Biosciences, LLC: WAKIX Inspiration Journal

Professional Marketing Proximyl Health & Accord BioPharma: CAMCEVI™ Simple Is Right At Hand Real Chemistry & Janssen Pharmaceuticals: Engineered for a Challenging Landscape: RYBREVANT Takes on the Toughest EGFR+ Lung Cancers CDMP & SK Life Science: The First Virtual Shoe Store for Doctors CDMP & Sun Pharma: The Long Haul Area 23, An IPG Health Company & Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: The Unwearable Collection Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. & Level Ex: Ultra-realistic avatars teach clinicians to recognize disease

Public Relations Campaign McCann Health Japan: 6 Minutes Together Boehringer Ingelheim & Ogilvy Health: Breathless Ballad Challenge: Raising Awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Through the Power of Song Syneos Health Communications & Genentech: Claiming New SPACES for People Living with Disabilities WE Communications & Horizon Therapeutics: Overcoming Hurdles of Thyroid Eye Disease with Olympic Icon Omnipod and Porter Novelli: Promoting Diversity and Inclusion for People with Diabetes: Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Edelman & AstraZeneca: Survivors Have Heart Second Chance Portraits Real Chemistry & Merck: Uncovering TNBC: Stories of Resilience



Social Media for Consumer McCann Health Japan: 6 Minutes Together Imre & AstraZeneca: CALQUENCE Connections Facebook Group Syneos Health & Zogenix, Inc.: FINTEPLA Photo Diary Sanofi: MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Stories Within the Breast Cancer Community Real Chemistry & Evofem: Phexxi “House Rules” Campaign 21GRAMS & Genentech: Scroll-Stoppers

Website for Consumer Imre & AstraZeneca: CALQUENCE’s SMARTLink: A Smart Way to Supercharge Site Search and SEO Bristol Myers Squibb: Could It Be HCM? Havas Tonic & Viiv Healthcare: Good to Go DTC Website FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company & Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.: JYNARQUE Create Space Website Horizon Therapeutics: Listen to Your Eyes Sanofi: MBC Unfiltered: Elevating Overlooked Stories in the Breast Cancer Community



This year’s judging panel included experts from the top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on October 19 at the Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference, which takes place October 18-20 in Philadelphia and October 25-28 virtually.

The awards event is sponsored by Health Union, DeepIntent, PulsePoint and SXM Media.

