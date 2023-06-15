Winners to be Revealed September 13 at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala in Philadelphia, During the Digital Pharma East Conference

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 13 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.

“Innovative and creative marketing campaigns have the power to inspire healthcare professionals, patients, and stakeholders, raising awareness about new treatment options and highlighting breakthrough advancements that can improve patient well-being,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma. “This year’s class of nominations pushed us to new levels with new mediums, new formats, and creative delivery. Congratulations to this year’s finalists.”

The 2023 finalists:

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media Sanofi Flu: Flubok & Fluzone: Sanofi & Havas Finding Your Treatment for Bipolar Disorder: Sharecare SheKnows and Pfizer: Navigating Medical Gaslighting: SHE Media The Nose Wizard Challenge: PAC Media Group, Pangaea Creative House, Sanofi, Regeneron & Havas Media Group

Innovation Challenge 360 Aging App: MedTrix Healthcare LLC & Allergan Aesthetics, An AbbVie company MS+: Roche Turkey, Albert Health & Turkish MS Association Site of Care Profiling Tool: PRECISIONvalue & Biogen BioCareSD Digital Product Catalog: BioCare Inc.

Medical Conference or Event Marketing Conference Conversations: Publicis Health Media Halfway: SK Life Science Inc & CDM Princeton JELMYTO 2022 AUA Conference Experience: Y’all Merck State Society Virtual Exhibit Booth: PRECISIONvalue & Merck

Multicultural Campaign Cancer Care Is Different: City of Hope & Real Chemistry Gilead Sciences HIV Unbranded Education: Gilead Sciences & Initiative Love Letters for Cancer Screening Campaign for Women of Color: Genentech, Harrison & Star & Cien Plus Red Dab? Red Flag: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness & GSK

New Brand Launch Astepro Allergy BLAST OFF Launch Campaign: INVIVO BRANDS & Bayer Consumer Health AviClear: A Game Changer in the Treatment of Acne: EvolveMKD & Cutera Changing the Culture Around Menopause: Publicis Health Media Viz™ Cardio Suite: Viz.ai & CrowdPharm

Online Video or Film Utilizing 70s Game Show Nostalgia to Reach Heart Failure Patients: BCW & Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Annovera Un-apologize Comedy Special: TherapeuticsMD, Weber Shandwick, Resolute Digital, theSkimm, McCann NY NurtecODT Migraine Weather Alert: Pfizer & Klick One a Day the Gratitude Project: twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America

Pharma TV AstraZeneca – Up The Antibodies: AstraZeneca & Edelman CAPLYTA® (lumateperone capsules): Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. & Hill Holliday Health, an IPG Health Company Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan): Novartis & McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company First-Ever Television Commercials On Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Biohaven

Podcast or Audio Gilead Sciences HIV Unbranded Education: Gilead Sciences, Inc. & Initiative Novartis Symptomatic Custom Podcast: Novartis & iHeartMedia Pfizer’s The Antigen Podcast – Season 3: Pfizer Targeting the Toughest Diseases Podcast: Vertex Pharmaceuticals & Weber Shandwick

Print for Consumer DUPIXENT: Sanofi, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions & Evoke MicroMass Focus on Your Lungs: A Screening You Don’t Want to Miss: Merck & Real Chemistry Goshen Health Cervical Cancer Awareness: Goshen Health & SFC Group Tracking Your Treatment Together Initiative: Merck & Evoke MicroMass

Professional Marketing DocTalk: Meeting HCPs on Social Media to Rethink What Obesity Means in the Treatment Space: Novo Nordisk & BCW epocrates Bugs + Drugs: athenahealth & epocrates Reaching Physicians With Conference Conversations: Publicis Health Media XYWAV: Jazz Pharmaceuticals & ScoutLife

Public Relations Campaign AstraZeneca – Up The Antibodies: AstraZeneca & Edelman SMA My Way: Reclaiming the Double Take to Challenge Disability Stereotypes: Genentech & Syneos Health Communications Tune In To Lung Health: Boehringer Ingelheim & Ogilvy Health X-Chem — Accelerating the Path to New Medicines With Drug Discovery-Driven AI: X-Chem & SCORR Marketing

Social Media for Consumer Changing the Culture Around Menopause: Publicis Health Media Focus on Your Lungs: A Screening You Don’t Want to Miss: Merck & Real Chemistry Midol The Real Reason: twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America Never Miss – Raising Awareness of Prostate Cancer: AstraZeneca, MSD & WPP

Website for Consumer American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) MeetHopeHeadOn.org: ABTA & SFC Group FINTEPLA Consumer Website: UCB & Fingerpaint Group mBC Unspoken: Evoke MicroMass Seres Therapeutics – GoodNature Stool Donation Program: Doing Your Business Could Help Change Lives, Explore the Possibilities of Your Microbiome: Seres Therapeutics & Marketwake



This year’s judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Pfizer, GSK, Real Chemistry, and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 13 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference, which takes place September 11-14 in Philadelphia.

The awards event is sponsored by Health Union, DeepIntent, and SXM Media.

