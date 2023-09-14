Health Union Social Health Awards Announced; Digital Pharma East Virtual Conference Takes Place September 19-21, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night at an awards gala, Questex’s Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.

The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 13 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

“Each year we are thrilled to celebrate the innovations within the pharma marketing and advertising community,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s program. We are honored to spotlight their outstanding achievements within our industry.”

The 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards winners:

Digital Campaign – non-social media

SHE Media: SheKnows and Pfizer: Navigating Medical Gaslighting

Sponsored by DeepIntent

Innovation challenge

Roche Turkey, Albert Health, Turkish MS Association: MS+

Medical conference or event marketing

Publicis Health Media: Conference Conversations

Multicultural Campaign

Gilead Sciences & Initiative: Gilead’s In the Deep Podcast

New Brand Launch

Publicis Health Media: Changing the Culture Around Menopause

Online Video or Film

twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America: One a Day The Gratitude Project

Pharma TV

Biohaven and ESS Solutions, LLC: First-Ever Television Commercials On Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Podcast or Audio

Gilead Sciences & Initiative: Gilead’s In the Deep Podcast

Sponsored by: SXM Media

Print for Consumer

Sanofi, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions & Evoke MicroMass: DUPIXENT

Professional Marketing

Jazz Pharmaceuticals & ScoutLife: XYWAV – Elephant in the Room

Public Relations Campaign

Genentech & Syneos Health Communications: SMA My Way: Reclaiming the Double Take to Challenge Disability Stereotypes

Social Media for Consumer

twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America: Midol The Real Reason

Website for Consumer

Evoke MicroMass: mBC Unspoken

Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. The Health Union Social Health Awards winners include:

Advocacy Trailblazer: Gerry Langan

Gerry Langan Best Team: PodcastDX

PodcastDX Caregiving Champion: Parvathy Krishnan

Parvathy Krishnan Community Cultivator: Sharron Rouse

Sharron Rouse Creative Contributor: RARE.

RARE. Healthcare Collaborator: Shoshana Lipson

Shoshana Lipson Lifetime Achievement: David Lyons

David Lyons Revolutionary Researcher: Tina Aswani Omprakash

Tina Aswani Omprakash Rookie of the Year: James Hollens

James Hollens Social Media Master: Cynthia Covert, The Disabled Diva

The Awards Gala took place in a Ballroom at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown with a cocktail reception, musical performance and after party with a live DJ.

The awards were sponsored by the following companies. The Headline Partner was Health Union, the Cocktail Reception & After Party with live DJ NYSE was sponsored by SXM Media and the Special Musical Performance was Brooke Alexx Presented by SXM Media.

Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community September 19-21, 2023. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from your home, office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.

