NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless today announces the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards — Telecom Edition finalists. The awards recognize the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled over the past 12 months.

The awards promote the competitive spirit and initiative to spark new design, development and distribution of inventive solutions; find revolutionary tech or services; and to acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.

The 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition finalists:

AI/Analytics/Automation

Deepomatic

Enterprise Web: Telco-grade generative AI for intent-based orchestration

Mavenir: Mavenir automation drives step-change in operational energy efficiency and QoS

Netcracker: Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution

Plume: Plume Haystack

TNS: TNS Robocall Protection

BSS/OSS

AEX (Automation Exchange) Inc.

Evergent Technologies Inc.: Nimble Monetization Capabilities for Today’s Telecom Transitions

Innova IT Solutions: COSSMOS Auto Discovery and Reconciliation Platform

Sage Management: Sage Hybrid Blockchain Services

Business Services

Aryaka: Aryaka Unified SASE

GTT: GTT Managed SD-WAN

Kyndryl: Kyndryl’s Network Transformation Services

Windstream Enterprise: An intelligent cloud-based contact center solution to elevate customer and employee experiences

Core Network

Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic cOS™ Virtualized Core Software Platform

Infinera Corporation: ICE6 Turbo

NETSCOUT: Observability for Cloudified 5G SA Networks

Oracle: The future of 5G analytics: Oracle Communications Network Analytics Data Director

Customer Engagement

Bango: The Bango Digital Vending Machine®

Evergent Technologies Inc.: Catered & Creative Customer Retention

TiVo: TiVo’s Managed IPTV Service with Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K

GlobalReach Technology: GlobalReach Technology – Trusted Wi-Fi

Netcracker: Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution

Windstream Wholesale: iconnect, the wholesale industry’s premier customer portal

Digital Divide

AT&T: AT&T 5G-Connected Helmet

BICS: BICS – Project ‘Connect the Remote & Vulnerable’

Casa Systems: Casa Systems’ AurusLINK 5G Self Install Outdoor Modem

Consolidated Communications: Bringing Universal Broadband Service to Rural Vermont – Consolidated Communications and Southern Vermont CUD

DZS: DZS FiberWay

Radisys: Radisys’ Connect 5G FWA/Broadband Convergence

IoT

1NCE: 1NCE’s Software Platform Turns Connectivity into a Component

Enea: Automation & Unified Global Connectivity with Enea Aptilo IoT CCS

Taoglas: Taoglas Invisible Antenna™

Uber: UberSIM project

Network Test and Measurement

Infovista: World’s largest 5G network benchmarking project

PCTEL: SeeHawk™ Monitor

Telsasoft: Telsasoft Rich Notifications

Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Boldyn Networks: Boldyn Networks Transforms San Francisco Metro Through Unrivaled Fiber Connectivity

Clearfield, Inc.: ClearPass™ Dust Cap

Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform

Infinera Corporation: High-speed Business Services over Existing PON Infrastructure Leveraging ICE-X Intelligent Coherent Pluggables

Next-Gen Deployment Wireless

Airvine: Airvine WaveTunnel Product Line

BICS: BICS advances 5G SA roaming with stc Kuwait and AIS Thailand

Boingo: Washington Commanders Score Touchdown with Boingo Wi-Fi 6

Tarana Wireless: Tarana G1 in 6 GHz

Private Wireless Networks

Betacom: Betacom AirGap Protection™ for Private 5G

Betacom: Betacom Private/Public Hybrid 5G Network Service

Cox Private Networks: Hybrid private/public cellular network improves business operations for a used vehicle wholesale solution provider

Kyndryl: Kyndryl enables Industry 4.0 Transformation with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud

RAN Innovation

Boingo: RAN Innovation: The First Department of Defense Open RAN Network

Cohere Technologies: First MU-MIMO Software Solution for 4G + 5G in FDD and TDD with 2X Spectrum Multiplier Benefit

Radisys: Radisys’ Connect RAN Release 17 Compliant 5G NR Software

Wind River: Wind River Studio

Security

Digital Element: IPC Characteristics

Hiya: Hiya Protect

Plume: Plume’s Full Stack Optimization

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA): TIA SCS 9001 Cybersecurity and Supply Chain Security Standard

Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, “Congratulations to the 2023 award finalists. We were extremely impressed with all of the submissions. We are thrilled to celebrate the finalists for their creativity in developing groundbreaking solutions across the industry.”

Finalists were chosen by the awards program’s judges who are the industry’s elite including analysts and service providers.

