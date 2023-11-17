Winners were revealed during the U.S. Broadband Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Fierce Telecom today announces the winners of the inaugural U.S. Broadband Awards. The program honors and celebrates the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals working to connect everyone across the United States through broadband. The award winners were announced at the U.S. Broadband Awards Gala last night during the U.S. Broadband Summit.

Winners were selected based on effectiveness, technical innovation, financial & community impact, individual efforts in driving broadband investment and true innovation in addressing the digital divide.

Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, “Congratulations to the winners of the inaugural U.S. Broadband Awards. We were extremely impressed with the submissions and look forward to watching them be implemented to connect the underserved and unconnected.”

The 2023 winners:

Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative

ChatGIS and WiROI db Geospatial SaaS Platform: Wireless 20/20

Best Municipal Connectivity Program

Bringing the World’s Fastest Community-wide Internet to the Chattanooga Area: EPB

Best Use of 5G FWA For Remote/Rural Connectivity

Ohio Transparent Telecom with Ericsson

Excellence in FTTH Deployment

WOW! Fiber Internet Deployment in Central Florida: WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

Open Infrastructure & Networking Award

Ciena’s Broadband Solution: Empowering Open Access Service Providers: Ciena

Public Services Deployment

NoaNet Supports Next Generation 911 Network for Washington State: Northwest Open Access Network (NoaNet)

Enabling Connectivity – Middle Mile Award

Scalable and efficient middle mile traffic aggregation leveraging point-to-multipoint ICE-X coherent pluggables: Infinera

Excellence in Wireless Neutral Host Networks

Kajeet Smart Private 5G™️ Neutral Host Solution: Kajeet

Innovation in State Broadband Deployment Award

Arcadian Infracom and the California Department of Technology Announce Innovative Middle-Mile Fiber Partnership: Arcadian Infracom

Impact Award – Greatest Technical achievement in connecting the unconnected (Individual)

Robert L. Hance, Midwest Energy & Communications

Regional Operator of the Year

SCTelcom

Impact in Broadband Affordability

American Connection Corps: A Program of Lead For America: Lead For America

Best Converged Solution – Cable & Connectivity

Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform: Harmonic

Editor’s Choice Award

Kathryn de Wit, Pew Charitable Trusts

The judging panel included experts from leading companies in the wider broadband industry, including Tantra Analyst LLC, Mobile Experts, Inc., Impact Broadband and AvidThink. See the full list of judges here.

About U.S. Broadband Summit

The first ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSO’s, WISP’s, wireless carriers and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.

