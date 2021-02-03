Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange 2021 to Be Held May 10-13 at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s 15th Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), which connects the largest selection of meeting and incentive travel buyers with global suppliers, will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, May 10 – May 13, 2021.

GMITE has historically brought fully hosted, high-volume North American incentive buyers and meeting planners who have a combined purchasing power of $1.5 billion, together with global suppliers for two and a half days of exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings in private, luxury suites.

Questex is committed to the MICE community – GMITE has become a ‘must attend’ event for hotels and destinations serving the industry and the meeting and inventive buyers who source them.

“We are thrilled to bring GMITE to the meeting and incentive community,” said Ruthanne Terrero, vice president of the Questex Travel Group. “This event has been a cornerstone of our group’s event division and has year over year realized a return on investment for our buyers and suppliers.”

The event program includes an industry keynote and networking events designed to not only educate but also to create a space where attendees are able to foster relationships and do business. The one-on-one meetings in private suites is a unique element of the GMITE experience. The organizers chose the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa for its all-suite design and its location situated on the doorstep of 17,000 acres of South Mountain Preserve, the largest municipal park in the world.

“This is the best show for the meetings industry in the Americas. Excellent service, organization, concept, qualified buyers and lots of leads in my business bag,” said Ninoslav Vidovic, Cluster Director of Sales, Hilton Prague.

Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the on the company’s health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.

