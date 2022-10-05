Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Questex’s Hotec EMEA Fortifies Buyer and Supplier Relationships Through Shared Experiences

Questex’s Hotec EMEA Fortifies Buyer and Supplier Relationships Through Shared Experiences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Hotec EMEA brought leading hospitality buyers, designers and suppliers from Europe, the Middle East and Africa together to discover new valued partners and strengthen existing relationships, diving deep into procurement innovation. The 2022 event, which took place at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal September 21st to 24th, featured one-to-one meetings tailored to buyer/supplier business needs, educational content, sandcastle building with a local artist, wellness sessions and more, curated specifically to foster genuine interactions and make long-lasting connections that go beyond the constraints of introductory business relationships.

The event kicked off with a panel focused on profitable sustainable practices for the hospitality industry, Driving Positive Change through Business Sustainability, moderated by Giulia Borsa, Senior Sustainability Advisor at top business sustainability ratings company, EcoVadis. Borsa spoke with Philip Halanen, Head of Sourcing & Sustainability for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Holger Jung, Global Corporate Account Director at INPACS and Shahbaz Tiavar, Vice President Procurement – Global Pre-Opening & IMEAT for Accor about sustainable business practices that have had positive impacts on their bottom line, new initiatives for 2023 and advice for how to start/enhance a sustainable procurement program.

Following the panel, Claudia Roth, Founder of Soul Luxury presented a keynote, Where We Dare to Tread: The Rise of the Spiritualised Consumer, where she shared research on who the new “spiritualised consumer” is, what their expectations are and how hotels can evolve to meet these new demands.

Over the course of three days, Hotec EMEA brought together 83 attending companies, 47 buyer/designer attendees and 55 supplier attendees, generating nearly 755 face-to-face meetings.

Facilitating new connections through one-to-one meetings is at the core of the Hotec program and this year’s event delivered on that promise with Fabrizio Zonca, Sales Manager at Zonca Lighting sharing his delight at the new prospective buyers he met, “There is no doubt that Hotec EMEA is the place to be. I spent three wonderful days of profitable meetings, and I met super interesting people. Gorgeous event.”

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group, says, “Taking the time for face-to-face meetings has never been more important as the industry nears a full recovery across the EMEA region. We are thrilled to bring together these leading buyers, designers and suppliers to connect authentically in person while experiencing the beauty that Portugal has to offer.”

Back by popular demand was the STR keynote, presented by Alex Robinson, Director, Industry Partners, diving into global hotel performance and providing a rosy outlook for the future. Robinson and STR expect a full recovery from a RevPAR perspective in Europe, the US and UAE in 2022 with APAC to follow in the second half of 2023.

Hotec events are known for immersive, interactive networking activities that allow buyers and suppliers to connect beyond the typical business relationship, and this year’s event was no exception. “The evening networking sessions are coordinated well so that as a buyer I can get to meet with suppliers in both formal and informal settings. The hospitality industry is a friendly environment to work in and Hotec is a good event to catch up with those industry friends and make new acquaintances,” says Anna Sabin, Manager – Project Procurement at Hilton Supply Management.

This year’s attendees were treated to a nautical themed sand art creating activity hosted by local artist, Vitor Raposo, a morning affirmation and meditation session led by Claudia Roth, Founder of Soul Luxury and a nautical themed farewell reception complete with a live band for dancing.

The 2023 edition of Hotec EMEA will be announced in the coming weeks.

For those interested in becoming a supplier, please reach out to Mary Malloy, Hotec Global Events Director. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Maritsa Samonas, Industry Relations Manager.

To learn more about Hotec EMEA visit www.hotecemea.com.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @HotecEvents.

About Questex 
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.  

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Alexandra Aldridge
Marketing Director, Questex Hospitality Group
212-895-8284
aaldridge@questex.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.