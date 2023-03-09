NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the inaugural “Forty Over 40” list, which showcases strong, passionate leaders in the hospitality industry who are age 40 plus.

For the first time, Hotel Management opened up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true talent forty or over that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field.

More than 115 nominations were received, and 40 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

Kurt Alexander, President, Omni Hotels & Resorts Mark Alvarez, Chief People & Culture Officer, HP Hotels Matthew Barba, Chief Operating Officer, Charlestowne Hotels Sam Barnwell, Vice President Operations & Development, Hotel Investment Services Alycia Bilbrey, Regional Director of Operations, National Hospitality Services Rik Blyth, Vice President & General Manager, La Fonda on the Plaza John Brewster, Chief Engineer, SpringHill Suites Franklin (Tenn.) Cool Springs Lynda Campbell, Vice President of Operations, 5 Senses Hospitality Brian Cooke, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Driftwood Hospitality Liz Dahlager, Executive Vice President, Mereté Hotel Management Carol Davies, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Driftwood Hospitality Management David Duncan, CEO & President, First Hospitality Sarah Eustis, Founder & CEO, Main Street Hospitality Jenni Gaherty, Regional Director of Sales, HHM Gary Gobin, Director of Operations, hihotels by Hospitality International David Gould, President of Operations, Superhost Hospitality Tinisha Green, Revenue Strategist, Crown Hotel & Travel Management Felicia Haynes, Director of Sales, Embassy Suites Memphis Rhett Hirko, Senior VP, Revenue Optimization & Distribution, Preferred Travel Group Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America & Historic Hotels Worldwide Brent Jackson, President, Jackson Hotel Management Sue James, Senior Director, Hilton Worldwide Sales Asia, Hilton Thomas Kirkland, CEO & Founder, TEKMAK Development Willis Loughhead, General Manager, The Algonquin Hotel, Times Square Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer, EOS Hospitality David Mariotti, Area General Manager, Remington Hotels James Meminger, Vice President of eCommerce, HHM Brian Mock, General Manager, Ideal Hospitality Kirk Pederson, President, Sightline Hospitality Jack Poling, General Manager, Hampton Inn Wheeling Michelle Sedlak, Area Director of Sales, Aimbridge Hospitality Daymain Smith, CEO & Founder, Synergy Hospitality Group Richard Squires, Managing Partner, Lennox Capital Partners Samantha Stallings, Corporate Director – Sales & Culture, HD-Hospitality Lisa Starks, Director of Human Resources, Crestline Hotels & Resorts Carolina Torres, Area Director of Sales & Marketing, Economos Properties Kirt Trivedi, President & Managing Partner, Anant Operations Hubert Viriot, CEO, YOTEL Mihir Wankawala, Managing Director, The Wankawala Organization Shanna Wright, Vice President of Distribution Services, Red Roof

“Millennials—and now those even younger—have received much attention as of late for their contributions to the industry, but Gen X and above are still in the prime of their careers,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “HM’s inaugural Forty Over 40 project celebrates some of the most amazing over-40 hoteliers in the business today, ranging from general managers and directors of sales up to CEOs and company founders. We are so excited to present this group to the industry at large and are happy to announce that it will be an annual project going forward. Congratulations to our first Forty Over 40 winners!“

The 2023 “Forty Over 40” winners are featured in the March print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

