Questex’s Hotel ROI Chicago Brings the Hospitality Industry Together to Maximize Profits for Hotel Assets

Event Takes Place October 30 at the Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Hotel ROI Chicago, powered by two of the most respected names in the industry, Hotel Management magazine and Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), supports local hoteliers in maximizing profits for hotel assets. The one-day conference takes place October 30 at the Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront.

Hotel ROI brings together professionals and experts in the hospitality field to create an intimate environment for networking and deal-making in an incubator setting. With Q&As, coffee breaks, lunch and a cocktail session, Hotel ROI enables attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers to share ideas and make meaningful connections.

Throughout the event attendees will hear from revenue and operations experts on game-changing ways to positively influence ROI; network with local developers, investors, owners and expert consultants to help maximize profits on current property; meet with new prospects to create future deals; and dive deep into the Chicago market plus its surrounding secondary and tertiary markets currently driving demand, including Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Detroit and Cincinnati.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President Hospitality Group, Hotel ROI Chicago said, “Hotel ROI will give attendees the tangible tips they need to increase their bottom line and also bring them face-to-face with the right prospects for their properties. We look forward to bringing the hospitality industry together this fall in Chicago.”

“This practical event is focused on taking hotels to the next level of operational performance. Both hotel owner and manager alike will benefit from actionable advice that will make an impact in a highly competitive and evolving market,” said Joe Berger, EVP & President, Americas, Hilton Worldwide.

Event sponsors include: AccessPoint International, Beekeeper, Carver Companies, First Call Hospitality, HotelRehabs, Mag Mile Capital, Marcus & Millichap, The Refinishing and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

To learn more about Hotel ROI, visit: https://www.hotelroi.com. To register for Hotel ROI, visit: https://www.hotelroi.com/register.

About Questex
At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place. 

Media Contact
Angela DePalma
Hotel ROI
T: 212 895 8445
E: [email protected]

