Explore the Best in Beauty and Spa, Plus New Onsite Experiences June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas ) presented by American Salon, and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) presented by American Spa, return to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 24-26, co-locating to offer beauty and wellness professionals 130,000 square feet of exhibit space, nearly 600 brands, over 400 hours of education, and four onsite experiences, to help attendees ‘Say Yes’ to themselves.

“Our attendees ‘say yes’ all day long to their clients,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director of Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “They embody the roles of therapists, colleagues, and friends to their clients, constantly prioritizing their needs. Amidst this selfless dedication, they rarely find a moment for themselves. Attending our shows presents a precious opportunity for them to reconnect with their community, gain invaluable education, forge connections with top suppliers, and embrace self-care by saying ‘yes’ to themselves.”

The “Say Yes to You” campaign celebrates and supports attendees and was launched in November 2022.

A multitude of educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists, successful industry business leaders, wellness professionals and social media influencers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends and techniques, along with business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level. Plus, an entire track devoted to compliance will be available to all attendees and exhibitors at IECSC and IBS, to help protect spa and beauty businesses. The compliance classes will be included in the 3-Day Passport at no additional charge because they are critical to the survival of independent spa and beauty businesses.

As part of the education blitz, a day focused solely on education will take place on Saturday, June 24 and a full roster of classes continue Sunday and Monday, June 25 and 26, while the exhibit halls are open. The exhibit hall will be closed on Saturday.

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs will provide the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years and will incorporate education panels for any attendee looking to be inspired and boost their career.

will provide the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years and will incorporate education panels for any attendee looking to be inspired and boost their career. LOOK & LEARN STAGE on the IBS floor, will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, and take selfies at the step and repeat, sponsored by AfterPose.

on the IBS floor, will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, and take selfies at the step and repeat, sponsored by AfterPose. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION , located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, offer spa and salon owners incremental revenue opportunities, and give attendees the chance to connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers.

located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, offer spa and salon owners incremental revenue opportunities, and give attendees the chance to connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers. THE STUDIO STAGE, also located on the IECSC show floor, is an area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies to the crowds right on the expo floor.

PARTIES

To round out the full experience, IBS and IECSC Las Vegas are hosting an Opening Night party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday night, June 24 at 10:30 p.m. and a Happy Hour at Azilo Ultra Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m., each for an additional fee. Tickets may be purchased via event registration. The Happy Hour is sponsored by Lipgloss & Aftershave, Pureo Natural Products, Skin Act, and Vitelle Labs.

REGISTRATION

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. 3-Day Passports include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, all classes in the Compliance track, the wellbeing class, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a 3-Day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 24, Education 12:00pm – 5:00, Exhibit Hall closed.

Sunday, June 25, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, June 26, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty, spa, and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2023 and 2024:

IECSC Florida , October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York, March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, the International Beauty Show is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS Las Vegas is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, cosmetologists, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

Questex Travel & Wellness

jrosen@questex.com