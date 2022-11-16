Registration Now Open to Experience the Best in Beauty and Spa, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Center in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 5-7, 2023, co-locating to offer beauty and wellness professionals nearly 300,000 square feet of exhibit space, where hundreds of brands will be selling at professionals-only prices. IBS New York and IECSC New York are produced by Questex.

IBS and IECSC are planning for unprecedented events in 2023 as the two co-located events will take their first step towards becoming a unified, holistic wellness event where attendees can attend both shows at no additional cost, enabling them to not only walk both exhibit show floors, but attend any of the free classes at either event.

“By offering our audience two events, it’s an incredible opportunity to give stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, solopreneurs, spa and salon owners, and anyone else in the beauty and spa industry more classes in wellness, skincare, beauty, and business building, and hundreds more brands to explore,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “There’s no additional fee to attend both shows, and the three-day pass is the absolute greatest value, as it gives attendees the most time to experience everything on the show floor for the best price.”

NEW ACTIVATIONS

New this year to the IBS floor – THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs, which will showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. This pavilion, sponsored by Myavana, will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs over the years, and have beauty industry business consultants available for complimentary one-to-one appointments for any attendee looking to boost their careers. In addition, attendees will be treated to the latest trends and styles on the new Look & Learn Stage. And finally, the latest in wellness products including ingestibles, supplements, vitamins, herbs, and assorted beverages will be at the forefront of the Healthy You pavilion on the IECSC show floor. Plus, each show floor will feature their own Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

The IBS New York 2023 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Amika, Andis, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex, Parlux, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2023 exhibiting brands will include Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Geneo, FarmHouse Fresh, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 5: 10:30am – 5:00pm

Monday, March 6: 10:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 7: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

