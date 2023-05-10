Longer Expo Floor Hours Create More Opportunity for Attendees to “Say Yes to You”

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for a 130,000 square foot co-located mega-floor, featuring hundreds of top-tier brands selling must-have products, services, equipment, and new technologies at professionals-only prices.

The events will launch a new show pattern, starting with a day focused solely on education on Saturday, June 24th. Additionally, both the IBS and IECSC exhibit floors will be open for extended hours on Sunday, June 25th from 9:00am – 6:00pm, and Monday, June 26th from 9:00am – 5:00pm, ensuring more time for attendees and exhibitors to connect on the show floor. A full roster of classes will also take place on Sunday and Monday for both events.

The IBS Las Vegas 2023 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Amika, CHI by Farouk, Daisy Nail Products, Inc., DNA Hairtools, EBL Lashes, Gelish and Morgan Taylor, HaloCouture, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Lashbox, Light Elegance Nail Products, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex, Paris Lash Academy, Pureo Natural Products, Sky Organics, Sutra Beauty, Turbo Power/Parlux, Tondeo and more. For the full list, click here.

IECSC Las Vegas 2023 exhibiting brands will include Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalux, DermaplanePro, Dermalogica, DermaJem, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, Geneo, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, Mixhers, NaturaVerdePro, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more. For the full list, click here.

“The sheer breadth of brands the attendees will discover between our two events this year will be on a whole new level,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group. “In addition to the big named brands attendees have come to expect, we’ll also showcase new disruptors, trends, and touchless technology, all in an effort to help our attendees grow their businesses, stock their shelves, and help them ‘Say Yes’ to themselves. The Exhibit Hall will be a true mega-floor buzzing with opportunities.”

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

In addition to the incredible list of exhibitors, the 2023 shows will feature multiple new onsite experiences that celebrate and support attendees, while encouraging them to “Say Yes” to themselves. IBS and IECSC are on a mission for beauty and spa professionals to focus on self-care, not just the care of their clients.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs will provide the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years and will incorporate education panels for any attendee looking to be inspired and boost their career.

LOOK & LEARN STAGE on the IBS floor, will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, take selfies in the photo booth or in front of the step & repeat, all while the deejay plays the latest hits.

on the IBS floor, will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, take selfies in the photo booth or in front of the step & repeat, all while the deejay plays the latest hits. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION , located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, and also take a breather and connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers.

located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, and also take a breather and connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers. THE STUDIO STAGE also located on the IECSC show floor, is an area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies. Crowds will be clamoring to get near it and make purchases for their spas.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. 3-Day Passports include all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a 3-Day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

Plus, attendees and exhibitors may purchase tickets to attend the Opening Night party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, June 24th for $20 which includes one free drink. The Sunday night Happy Hour takes place at Azilo Ultra Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas for $5, which includes one free drink and is sponsored by Lipgloss & Aftershave, Vitelle Labs, Pureo Natural Products, and Skin Act. Tickets to either party may be purchased via event attendance registration.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 24, Education 12:00pm – 5:00, Exhibit Hall closed.

Sunday, June 25, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, June 26, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty, spa, and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2023 and 2024:

IECSC Florida , October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York, March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

