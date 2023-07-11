Co-located Shows Will Return in 2024 to New, West Hall Location at the Las Vegas Convention Center

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, made an exciting return to the Las Vegas Convention Center with brand new onsite experiences in three jam-packed days of the best in beauty and spa, before announcing that next year’s shows will move to the newly renovated West Hall of the Convention Center, June 22-24, 2024.

The 2023 events opened with pomp and circumstance ribbon cuttings at the shows’ dual entrances. Taking part in the events were Michael Pugliese, CEO and President, Circadia, sponsor of the IECSC Las Vegas ribbon cutting, and Marian Cardozo, Sustainability Account Manager, GLO Recycling, sponsor of the IBS Las Vegas ribbon cutting, along with Alexi Khajavi, President, Questex Travel + Wellness Group, Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Questex Spa & Beauty, and Allan Share, Spa Industry Association President.

Following the official opening, attendees ventured onto the expansive 130,000 square foot show floor, where they enjoyed 17 hours of immersive exploration and discovery. With over 600 brands and exciting new activations, the show floor provided a captivating environment for attendees to engage with. It was a space designed to inspire curiosity and unlock new possibilities, allowing attendees to expand their horizons and make meaningful connections throughout the duration of the event.

The IBS Las Vegas 2023 exhibit floor featured many high-profile brands including: Amika, CHI by Farouk, Daisy Nail Products, Inc., DNA Hairtools, EBL Lashes, Gelish and Morgan Taylor, HaloCouture, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Lashbox, Light Elegance Nail Products, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex, Paris Lash Academy, Pureo Natural Products, Sky Organics, Sutra Beauty, Turbo Power/Parlux, and more. For the full list, click here.

The IECSC Las Vegas 2023 exhibit floor grew extensively and featured many premier names including: Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalux, DermaplanePro, Dermalogica, DermaJem, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, Geneo, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, Mixhers, NaturaVerdePro, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more. For the full list, click here.

The game changer for both events this year were the show floor experiences. “The addition of four new exhibit floor experiences elevated the events for attendees, providing them with valuable opportunities for personal growth, self-empowerment, and self-discovery,” stated Fantetti Trevorrow. “Our goal was to inspire our attendees to reach their full potential, and we utilized various educational programs, engaging show floor experiences, and strong partnerships with exhibitors to maximize every chance for personal development. We were dedicated to creating an environment that nurtured self-improvement, and we made the most of every opportunity to achieve this.”

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES at the 2023 SHOWS:

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs provided the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs and educators. Sponsored by Myavana, the space featured a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years and incorporated education panels for all attendees looking to be inspired and boost their careers. Plus, guests were able to meet and learn real world tactics from some of those entrepreneurial legends including Cornell McBride, president of McBride Research Laboratories, Johnny Wright, celebrity hair stylist, and Candace Harris, Founder & CEO, Myavana, an incredible opportunity.

LOOK & LEARN STAGE , located on the IBS floor, attendees gathered to watch demonstrations of the latest trends and techniques by renowned artists while lounging with cocktails, and taking a ton of selfies at the step and repeat, sponsored by AfterPose.

located on the IBS floor, attendees gathered to watch demonstrations of the latest trends and techniques by renowned artists while lounging with cocktails, and taking a ton of selfies at the step and repeat, sponsored by AfterPose. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION , located on the IECSC floor, guests discovered the latest in health and wellness products and found new ways to earn incremental revenue opportunities for their spas. Plus, those who needed a rest from the busy day, charged their phones, and connected with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers.

located on the IECSC floor, guests discovered the latest in health and wellness products and found new ways to earn incremental revenue opportunities for their spas. Plus, those who needed a rest from the busy day, charged their phones, and connected with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers. THE STUDIO STAGE, also located on the IECSC expo floor, buzzed with content as exhibitors showcased the most cutting-edge products and technologies available.

An incredible list of speakers took part in this year’s shows that started with a dedicated education day on Saturday, June 24th. Over the course of three days, the shows provided an extensive selection of premier education, offering attendees access to over 400 hours of valuable learning opportunities – from curated content on the Look & Learn Stage, panels in the Powerhouse Pavilion and on the Studio Stage, the Product Focused classes, and of course, in the main conference. Feature speakers included:

IBS Las Vegas

J Ladner – an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media.

– an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media. Mell Guido – a trustworthy authority in the curly hair space who understands the needs of curly hair and how to achieve all forms of looks when styling.

– a trustworthy authority in the curly hair space who understands the needs of curly hair and how to achieve all forms of looks when styling. Keya Neal – a former stylist for 28 years turned color educator, speaker, and equity, justice, and liberation consultant who’s breaking the textural and racial boundaries segregating the pro hair industry.

– a former stylist for 28 years turned color educator, speaker, and equity, justice, and liberation consultant who’s breaking the textural and racial boundaries segregating the pro hair industry. Erik Ramos – CEO of eFexxapps, an app development and solutions company, specializing in solutions for barbershops and hair salons.

– CEO of eFexxapps, an app development and solutions company, specializing in solutions for barbershops and hair salons. Aaron Johnson – world-renowned haircutting educator and the only two-time winner of the prestigious Hairbrained Video of The Year Award.

For a full list of IBS Las Vegas speakers click here.

IECSC Las Vegas

Savanna Boda – hugely popular influencer, aka The Dallas Esthetician, followed for her experience with acne and her popular “How to Sell Skincare” class, Boda is clinical educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen.

– hugely popular influencer, aka The Dallas Esthetician, followed for her experience with acne and her popular “How to Sell Skincare” class, Boda is clinical educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen. E’toshia McFarland – a buzzworthy esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh, McFarland taught the Five Star Client Experience, which has been recognized as one of the best classroom experiences ever .

– a buzzworthy esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh, McFarland taught the Five Star Client Experience, which has been recognized as one of the best classroom experiences ever Bryan Durocher – the founder of Essentials Spa Consulting and Durocher Enterprises, Durocher provides coaching, consulting, global industry trends, and marketing solutions for med spas, and spa industry professionals internationally.

– the founder of Essentials Spa Consulting and Durocher Enterprises, Durocher provides coaching, consulting, global industry trends, and marketing solutions for med spas, and spa industry professionals internationally. Ryan Christopher – a well-known authority on luxury skincare and education with a dynamic personality served as the global director of education for multiple brands with more than 10 years developing cutting-edge cosmetic products and a specialized curriculum for undergraduate aesthetic schools, high-end spas and beauty brands.

– a well-known authority on luxury skincare and education with a dynamic personality served as the global director of education for multiple brands with more than 10 years developing cutting-edge cosmetic products and a specialized curriculum for undergraduate aesthetic schools, high-end spas and beauty brands. Jaclyn Peresetksy – an accomplished color expert, makeup and permanent makeup artist, master esthetician, author, and speaker who mentors and coaches’ estheticians and cosmetologists all over the country in advanced esthetics, eyelash treatments and color theory.

For a full list of IECSC Las Vegas speakers, click here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty, spa, and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2023 and 2024:

IECSC Florida , October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York , March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

, March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information. IBS and IECSC Las Vegas, June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit and ibslasvegas.com and iecsclasvegas.com for more information.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, the International Beauty Show is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS Las Vegas is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, cosmetologists, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

