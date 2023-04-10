New Show Floor Experiences Gives Each Attendee an Opportunity to ‘Say Yes’ to You

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas announces registration is open. Coming off the incredible New York co-located events that drew over 30,000 attendees, momentum is high for the Las Vegas shows which will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 24-26, 2023, also targeting beauty, spa and wellness professionals.

The co-located shows are launching an exciting new show pattern. A day focused solely on education will be offered on Saturday, June 24th. Additional education opportunities and both the IBS and IECSC exhibit floors will be open on Sunday, June 25th from 9:00am – 6:00pm, and Monday, June 26th from 9:00am – 5:00pm, longer than traditional hours, ensuring more time for attendees and exhibitors to connect on the show floor.

“This is an excellent opportunity for attendees and exhibitors alike to make the most of their beauty and spa show experience,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Event & Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group. “By heavying up the education opportunities on Saturday, we’ve given attendees the ability to experience the exhibit floor as much as they want on Sunday and Monday, while still having plenty of rich education to choose from either day. It’s a surefire win for everyone attending the event.”

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Capitalizing on the success of new experiences at the New York events, the 2023 Las Vegas shows will feature multiple areas that celebrate and support attendees, while encouraging them to say YES to themselves, which ties into the ‘Say Yes to You’ campaign and theme that will run throughout the show.

“Our ‘Say Yes to You’ campaign, allows us to turn the focus on our attendees. Beauty and spa professionals are so used to saying yes to everyone else, especially their clients, and now we get the opportunity to have them feel special, learn from top educators in the business and become their best selves,” added Fantetti.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs – located on the IBS Las Vegas show floor, this pavilion will provide the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years, and will incorporate education panels for any attendee looking to be inspired and boost their career.

located on the IBS Las Vegas show floor, this pavilion will provide the opportunity to showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful Black beauty entrepreneurs over the years, and will incorporate education panels for any attendee looking to be inspired and boost their career. LOOK & LEARN STAGE will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, display their artistic skills on the Graffiti Wall and enjoy a 360-degree selfie extravaganza, all while the deejay plays the latest hits.

will be a veritable social network for trends and education. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the latest techniques by renowned artists while lounging and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends, display their artistic skills on the Graffiti Wall and enjoy a 360-degree selfie extravaganza, all while the deejay plays the latest hits. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION –this area, located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, and also take a breather and connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers.

–this area, located on the IECSC floor, will give attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products, and also take a breather and connect with friends in the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge, sponsored by Mixhers. THE STUDIO STAGE – also located on the IECSC show floor, is an exciting area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies. Crowds will be clamoring to get near it and make purchases for their spas.

IBS and IECSC bring beauty and spa exhibitors together through a combined 130,000 square foot mega floor. Over 500 brands will be selling at professionals-only prices and offering in-booth demonstrations.

IBS Las Vegas exhibitors include: Amika, CHI by Farouk, Daisy Nail Products, Inc., DNA Hairtools, EBL Lashes, Gelish and Morgan Taylor, HaloCouture, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Lashbox, MAC Cosmetics, Paris Lash Academy, Turbo Power/Parlux, Tondeo and more.

IECSC Las Vegas exhibitors include: Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalux, DermaplanePro, Dermalogica, DermaJem, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, Geneo, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, Mixhers, NaturaVerdePro, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. The three-day Passport includes access to all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to both exhibit halls. Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include the three-day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa, beauty and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2023 and 2024:

IECSC Florida , October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information. IBS and IECSC New York, March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit and ibsnewyork.com and iecscnewyork.com for more information.

For more information on IBS Las Vegas, visit ibslasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IBS

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, cosmetologists, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibslasvegas.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, and presented by American Spa, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors and in-depth conference programs, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

Travel & Wellness Group

E: jrosen@questex.com