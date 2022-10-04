Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida Returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, October 9-10

Provides Unparalleled Education and Networking for the Fast-Growing $119B Spa & Wellness Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach October 9-10, 2022. The most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast brings the industry together to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry.

IECSC Florida 2022 features more than 200 exhibitors such as Dermalogica, Hydrafacial, Repechage, Eminence Organic, Procell Therapies, Celluma, Farmhouse Fresh, Silhouet-Tone, Geneo by Lumenis, Merry Laz Aesthetics USA and Premium Wholesale Cosmetics. View the complete list of exhibitors here.

Professionals will have the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products at professionals-only prices as they meet face-to-face with spa, wellness and salon suppliers, and find new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career.

With over 40% more classes than in previous years, IECSC Florida offers a strong education program, curated to include relevant information, presented by the industry’s most prominent speakers, including Noreen Young, Savanna Boda, Elie Ferneini MD, DMD, Sherrie Tennessee, Felicia Brown, and Ryan Christopher to name a few. They will be presenting valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, nails, health & wellness, client & retail growth and social media & marketing.

Conference highlights:

A series of workshops focused on Business Management, Client & Retail Growth, Esthetics, Health & Wellness, Makeup & Beauty Enhancements, Medical Spa, Nails and Social Media & Marketing

Advanced Business Seminar (full day class): The New Business Frontier – What it Takes for a Medical or Day Spa to Make a Profit

Tech Driven Machines in Skin Care Technology

Position Yourself as a Trusted Beauty, Skin, Hair, Wellness Professional Using the “Whole-Person” Wellness Consultation Approach

Defining the Client Experience: Growing Your Massage, Spa, and Wellness Business with Every Touch (Earn 2 CEs FL LMT & NCBTMB)

The Future of Retail: 10 Trends That Are Here to Stay

35+ free product focused classes included with an exhibit hall pass

NEW! Successful Service Professional track for massage therapists and estheticians

NEW! Nail education classes

Complimentary Happy Hour on October 9 at 5 PM, sponsored by official IECSC social media correspondents Lipstick & Aftershave

The event offers multiple opportunities to increase accreditation, especially before licenses expire on October 31st including four classes offering NCBTMB credits, one CNE unit class for Florida and Georgia residents and a free 10-hour CE course included with admission, a $19.99 value.

View the complete schedule here.

IECSC Florida and its parent company, Questex, are committed to supporting the Florida spa and wellness community in need and have made a donation to the Professional Beauty Association’s (PBA) Disaster Relief Fund, which helps industry professionals rebuild their lives following the devastation of natural disaster. To make a donation to the PBA Disaster Relief Fund, click here. If you are a spa or wellness professional and have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and need assistance, apply to the fund here.

2022 IECSC Florida Show Facts WHEN: Sunday, October 9: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. & Monday, October 10: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach TICKETS: Spa & Wellness professionals can register to attend at iecscflorida.com INFO: For more information, visit us at iecscflorida.com, Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn

To register for a media pass, click here.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022 and 2023: New York, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City and Las Vegas, June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and again in Florida, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecsc.com for more information.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Debbie Schmidle

Marketing Manager

IECSC

E: dschmidle@questex.com