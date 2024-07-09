Event takes place December 8-10, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting on December 4

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Live Design International (LDI), which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities, today announces early registration is now open. LDI 2023 served as a testament to the thriving future of live events and the 2024 show is expected to be a record year for LDI, especially for learning and exhibitor attendance. LDI will take place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 4. Register here.

The LDI and DSE exhibit spaces will be co-located to foster greater cross-traffic, with a combined audience of more than 16,000 attendees expected, as well as additional opportunities for networking, keynote presentations, and technology to both markets, while specific programming and events will continue to serve each show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the opening of registration in what we expect to be a record year for LDI,” says Marian Sandberg, VP and Brand Leader, LDI. “This year’s numbers are shattering expectations, with sponsorship and booth sales already exceeding those of the 2023 LDI show and still many months remaining. In fact, booth space could sell out in the coming months, and we fully expect to see record registration for LDInstitute and Conference, with dozens of new training initiatives and a revamped Backstage program that includes a tour of the coveted Sphere. This overwhelming support underscores the immense value and excitement surrounding this year’s event. We look forward to welcoming even more participants and making LDI 2024 the most successful show yet.”

LDI highlights:

More than 80 LDInstitute ™ sessions

sessions Over 100 LDInnovation™ conference sessions

Over 150 speakers and A-list industry experts

Dozens of new training initiatives

Revamped Backstage program that includes a tour of the coveted Sphere

The Expo Hall will feature more than 300 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies

Several networking events allowing attendees to forge new connections and engage in industry discourse across multiple forums

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Tuner, Director of Sales, at [email protected].

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36 year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh their knowledge and professional training as well as network and be inspired by colleagues and the manufacturers and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/. LDI will take place December 4 – 10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

