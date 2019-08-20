Questex’s Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate 2019 Top Mediterranean Resort Awards Program Launched

Opens public vote in the search for the top Mediterranean resort

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum (MR&H) today launched the 2019 Top Mediterranean Resort Awards.

The awards, now in its third year, were created to recognize outstanding mixed-use resorts and developments across the Mediterranean region and separate into two categories:

Top Mediterranean Resort (currently in operation)

Top Mediterranean Resort (currently in development)

Nominees were shortlisted to the finalists below by a group of industry experts, including the MR&H Advisory Board representing investors, developers and operators from across the resort and hotel community. Each of the resorts shortlisted are examples of hospitality operations dedicated to furthering tourism across the Mediterranean through industry leading design, guest amenities and service.

Finalists – Top Mediterranean Resort (currently in operation) — Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

— Maxx Royal Kemer, Turkey

— El Gouna, Egypt

Finalists – Top Mediterranean Resort (currently in development) — Ikos Andalucia, Spain

— One & Only Kea Island, Greece

— W Algarve, Portugal

— City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus

The winner will be selected from both categories by a public vote. Click here to cast a vote. The winner will be announced in advance of the fifth annual MR&H event, which takes place from October 29-31, 2019 at the Hilton Athens, Greece with a dedicated prize giving ceremony as part of the closing afternoon of the forum.

Additional information on the award process can be found on the MR&H website, including previous winners.

Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director of EMEA Hospitality + Travel Group, Questex said, “The awards continue to gain momentum and recognition across the industry, and we’re delighted to be able to launch the 2019 process and look forward to receiving your votes. Best practice in architecture, design, operations, technology, marketing and talent management are all considered as we search for an award winner in both categories. As we look towards MR&H 2019 and the opportunity to meet and discuss investment and development throughout the Mediterranean, we look forward to your participation in selecting a winner from the outstanding nominees.”

MR&H is the Mediterranean’s meeting place for mixed-use resort, hotel investment and development. Now in its fifth year, MR&H has become an established setting for business discussion, deal-making and discovering new and exciting opportunities. For more information on MR&H 2019, visit www.mrandh.com.

