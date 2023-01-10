Event Takes Place in June in California

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Questex’s Fierce Technology Group unveils the Sensors Converge 2023 speaker lineup, which offers over 80 sessions over three days. Sensors Converge takes place June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Register here .

Dr. Elena Fersman, Vice President and Head of Global AI Accelerator at Ericsson will deliver the keynote “Optimizing Performance: AI in Mission-Critical Cyber-Physical Systems.” Dr. Fersman will discuss how artificial intelligence can be used to optimize performance of cyber-physical systems while guaranteeing their mission-critical properties. She is responsible for a distributed team based in the U.S., Sweden, India and Canada. Dr. Fersman is also a docent and an adjunct professor in Cyber-Physical Systems specialized in Automation at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

Dr. Christian Peters, Director Smart Sensors & Hardware Systems, Robert Bosch LLC | Bosch Center for AI and currently leading the strategic research portfolio “Smart Sensors & Hardware Systems” at Bosch Corporate Research will also deliver a keynote entitled “Sensors: Saving Lives, Enabling Sustainability.” This keynote will reflect on the importance of sensors as lifesavers and, looking forward, also projects the rising demand for sensors as a critical element to enable sustainability.

The conference program has currently programmed more than 40 prominent speakers including Aditya Dayal, VP Artificial Intelligence and Sensors at View, Inc.; Tess Skyrme, PhD, Technology Analyst, IDTechEx; Kerri Haresign, Director, Technology & Standards, Consumer Technology Association; Fan Wang, Head of Autonomous Driving, Faraday Future among many other experts in the industry. Additional speakers will be added in the coming weeks.

“We have an outstanding educational program planned with newly structured themes, formats and networking features. With more than 40 speakers currently signed on and more being added every day, our comprehensive agenda will cover topics from the entire design process, including enabling innovations and connectivity, process and control design for sustainability and growing applications of the sensors market. We are also excited to welcome Dr. Fersman and Dr. Peters to join our outstanding speaker roster and provide attendees with top level insights during their keynotes,” said Lucia Contreras, Conference Director, Sensors Converge.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to over 275 exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/register .

