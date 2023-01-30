Sibec Americas Takes Place May 7-10 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sibec Americas, the fitness industry’s leading one-on-one event, will host its first golf tournament during the event, which takes place May 7-10, 2023 at the PGA National Resort, an exclusive hotel known for hosting the annual Honda Classic, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Club management software company, GymRevenue, will sponsor the golf tournament, which takes place May 7 on the Fazio Course.

The tournament will precede the Sibec Americas official opening reception and will offer a unique networking opportunity for buyers and suppliers to connect before the official event begins. Participation is limited to attendees of the Sibec Americas event, and is capped to the first 80 registrants who respond to Sibec Americas’ invitation.

In August of 2022, Sibec North America, the longest running one-to-one fitness event in the western hemisphere, officially changed its name to Sibec Americas. For over 20 years, Sibec has brought together North America’s most prominent fitness club owners and operators to meet with key global suppliers offering an unparalleled networking experience, including a minimum of 15 one-to-one appointments, group meals, activities, icebreakers, and receptions. The event will now accept buyers from across the Americas including Latin America, offering suppliers opportunities to network with buyers from a larger geographic network.

“The golf tournament is just another step towards the future of where we want to take this event, and leveraging the athletic history of PGA National, with the support of our incredible sponsor GymRevenue, just makes it all the more special for our attendees,” said Rob Shannon, Event Director, Sibec. “The growth opportunity is beyond measure with Sibec Americas and we look forward to seeing the results from this event for both our suppliers and our buyers.”

For more information on Sibec Americas, visit sibecamericas.com. To reserve your place at Sibec Americas as a supplier, click here. To apply to be a fully hosted buyer, click here.

About SIBEC

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 15 one-to- one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

