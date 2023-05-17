NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sibec EMEA, Europe’s leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, will return for its 25th anniversary edition 26-29 September 2023 at the Hilton Sorrento Palace, Sorrento, Italy.

For two and a half days, global fitness suppliers and major owners and operators from health, fitness, and leisure facilities in Europe and the Middle East, will come together for an unparalleled networking experience, pioneered by the Sibec brand.

“Sibec created the one-to-one event concept for the fitness industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be presenting our 25th edition in beautiful Sorrento, Italy,” said Jill Birkett, VP, Wellness and Travel Group. “No other organizer offers attendees a more business-focused experience, or a higher ROI than Sibec, while still giving them the opportunity to enjoy the well-appointed service they’ve come to expect from our white-gloved event.”

With a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, the unique, personalised, intimate concept with organised networking activities and events, lavish receptions, and exceptional education is a concept often imitated but never duplicated, and attendees couldn’t be more pleased with the results.

“It’s the best event that I’ve attended. Quality leads, and a fantastic venue,” said Steve Watts, Allied Leisure Group.

“It’s more business-oriented compared to other trade shows,” said Annie Faltman, 360 Träningcenter AB. “The time is more well-spent.”

For more information on Sibec EMEA, click here. Suppliers interested in reserving a place, please click here. Buyers interested in a fully hosted position should click here to apply.

