Questex’s Sibec, the Leading One-to-One Fitness Event, is Expanding Across the Americas

Aug. 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sibec North America, the longest running one-to-one fitness event in the western hemisphere, taking place May 7-10, 2023, at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, announced today that it officially changed its name to Sibec Americas.

Sibec has been bringing together North America’s most prominent fitness club owners and operators to meet with key global suppliers for over 20 years, offering an unparalleled networking experience, including a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, group meals, activities, icebreakers, and receptions. Beginning today, this event will now start accepting buyers from across the Americas including Central and South America, offering suppliers opportunities to network with buyers from a larger geographic network.

“We’ve had so much interest in Sibec from all over the Americas, it was the natural next step to evolve the event and change the name,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director, Questex Fitness Group. “Sibec Americas will continue to offer the same incredible programming as its predecessor, only now we can offer that great program to a broader geography. We are very excited about this announcement and look forward to our next event in May.”

New in 2023 will be the Supplier Showcase — dedicated time in the meeting ballroom for buyers without appointments to stop by supplier tables and chat. In 2022, 100% of suppliers surveyed said they formed valuable relationships with buyers they did not have one-to-one appointments with. The Showcase has been added as a way to continue to improve the overall guest experience.

“The Showcase will add more value to the total supplier experience and increase their ROI in the process,” added McCallen.

For more information on Sibec Americas, visit sibecamericas.com. To reserve your place at Sibec Americas as a supplier, click here. To apply to be a fully hosted buyer, click here.

About SIBEC
Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

About QUESTEX
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here. 

Media Contact
Jennifer Rosen
Group Marketing Director
Questex Wellness Group
Jrosen@questex.com        

