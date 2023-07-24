DocuSeries features how next-generation technologies like 5G, cloud and AI are revolutionizing industries around the world

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Silverlinings and Fierce Wireless today announced they are partnering with Huawei, the company focused on bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world – in a series of video documentaries and digital content focused on insights into private 5G network trends and the use of 5G to empower traditional industries and solution providers.

In the first documentary video, Silverlinings Founder Steve Saunders, meets in Hungary with Huawei’s Tamas Boday, director of integrated solutions, to discuss how the company’s transformative 5G innovations at the East-West Gate Intermodal Terminal have ushered in a new era of reliability and safety for the rail industry. The East-West Gate (EWG) railway terminal project is the first application of 5G in the European railway industry and the technology’s high bandwidth and low latency has greatly improved the efficiency of container loading and unloading, enhancing the work environment of bridge crane operators.

“Using 5G for the installation at EWG was an obvious decision for this industrial application. We provided an outdoor ‘fit-to-purpose’ solution that delivers reliability, low latency and guaranteed service, which ultimately makes the terminal safer and far more efficient,” said Boday. “5G networks give industries a strong future – the risks are reduced, work becomes more efficient and the flow of information within technologies becomes much faster,” adds Boday.

EWG has recently celebrated its first six months of safe, uninterrupted, scheduled operations, according to Janos Talosi, CEO, EWG Intermodal. “We built this massive facility in just 14 months. We can now handle one million containers per year, which is twice the number of facilities on the boarder of Belarus and Poland,” he said.

In addition to the documentaries, Silverlinings and Fierce Wireless will syndicate a sequence of curated videos and feature articles as well as a webinar titled “Driving Industrial Digitalization in 5G Era,” presented live on July 25, 2023, and available on-demand afterward.

