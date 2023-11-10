Winners to be Announced December 7 During the Cloud Executive Summit in Sonoma, CA
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Silverlinings today announces the full list of the Cloud Innovation Awards finalists. The program celebrates exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry and were judged on technical innovation, effectiveness, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation.
The winners will be announced at the Cloud Executive Summit, an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today. The event takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA. Register here.
Elizabeth Coyne, Managing Editor, Silverlinings said, “Congratulations to the entire Class of 2023 Cloud Innovation Awards finalists. They represent the outstanding talent and creativity in our industry and we wish them the best of luck.”
An expert panel of judges reviewed this category which recognizes individuals who have impacted their organization through cloud technological advancement, revenue generation, customer experience or company culture.
Silverlinings full list of Cloud Innovation Awards finalists include:
Best Cloud Sustainability Initiative
- Cisco Systems: Cisco UCS X-Series Modular System
- Iron Mountain Data Centers: 24/7 Carbon Free Energy
- VMware: VMware’s Telco Sustainability Framework
Best Cloud Artificial Intelligence Solution
- Dynatrace: Dynatrace Davis AI
- EnterpriseWeb: Telco-grade generative AI for intent-based orchestration
- Nutanix: Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box
- VMware: VMware Network Scorecard rApp
Best Cloud Automation Solution
- Console Connect: CloudRouter
- IBM: IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh
- Itential: Itential Automation Platform
- Microsoft: Azure Operator Service Manager
Best Cloud-Native 5G Solution
- Blue Planet, a division of Ciena: 5G End-to-End Network Slicing Automation Solution
- Intel: 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor with Intel vRAN Boost
- Marvell: Marvell OCTEON 10 Fusion
- Samsung Networks: vRAN 3.0
Best Cloud Data Center Solution
- DriveNets: Network Cloud-AI
- Marvell: Marvell Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform
- Vertiv: Vertiv Liebert XDU
- Amdocs: Amdocs Executable Cloud-Native Blueprints-In-A-Box
Best Cloud Networking Solution (Public, Private or Hybrid)
- Aviatrix: Aviatrix
- Cloudbrink: The Cloudbrink Service
- F5: F5 Distributed Cloud Services
- Microsoft: Azure Operator Nexus
- Ericsson: Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure
The Top Cloud Changemaker finalists were announced earlier this week. They include:
- Andrew Coward, GM of Software Defined Networking, IBM (International Business Machines)
- Chris Nicholas, SVP, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3
- Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile
- Chris Sambar, President of Network, AT&T
- Will Grannis, CTO, Google Cloud
- Michael Kagan, CTO, NVIDIA
- Michael Intrator, CEO, CoreWeave
- Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom
- Richard Moulds, General Manager for Quantum Computing Service Amazon Braket, AWS
- Scott Guthrie, EVP, Cloud and AI Group, Microsoft Azure
Cloud Executive Summit sponsors include Platinum partner Blue Planet, a division of Ciena; Platinum partner F5; Research partner Red Hat; Supporting partner Aviatrix; and Industry partners – AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group and WLDA.TECH.
Winners will be announced December 7 at the Cloud Innovation Awards Ceremony during the Cloud Executive Summit in Sonoma, CA. Register here.
For Cloud Executive Summit sponsorship opportunities, click here.
Stay connected with the Cloud Executive Summit via LinkedIn and X.
About Silverlinings
Silverlinings provides analysis and strategy for the 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution – the single largest communications transformation of all time. Through independent, original reporting Silverlinings helps cloud network architects separate reality from marketing fluff and untangle the complexities of cloud infrastructure. Whether it’s integrating new and old technology, providing security, improving visibility, merging public and private clouds, avoiding cloud lock-in, managing edge networks, and deploying 5G into the cloud, we do the dirty work and sniff out the scoops to bring you the only site where cloud network architects can find a reputable daily source of news, analysis and strategy for cloud infrastructure, and have a laugh at the same time.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
Senior Director
Questex Technology Group
csoucy@questex.com
- DocGo, DermTech, Kenvue, and GigaCloud Class Action Update: Johnson Fistel Alerts Shareholders of Ongoing Legal Proceedings - November 10, 2023
- Alliance Entertainment Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results - November 10, 2023
- Houston Opens Doors to Over 100 Veterans with Tunnel to Towers’ New Housing Initiative - November 10, 2023