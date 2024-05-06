Winners to be Revealed June 24 at StreamTV Awards Dinner in Denver, During the StreamTV Show
NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s StreamTV Show today announces the finalists for the StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations.
The finalists were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, engagement, audience, revenue and partnerships.
Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group said, “With 200% more applications than 2023, we’re thrilled with the growth of our annual StreamTV Awards program. As a result, this year’s finalists are as deserving as any in the history of the competition. Congratulations to all finalists, and thank you to our esteemed judges for their hard work in making this year’s program a success. We look forward to honoring everyone at our flagship StreamTV Show event in June.”
The 2024 finalists are:
Advertising Executive of the Year
- Amy Leifer, DIRECTV Advertising
- Jamie Power, The Walt Disney Company
- Ria Madrid, Wurl
- Tony Marlow, LG Ad Solutions
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year
- Akhilesh Gupta, Asia TV USA Ltd.
- Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV
- Annie O’Brien, Samsung TV Plus
- Leslie Falbo, Amagi Corporation
Emerging Leaders
- Danny Pruett, Samsung TV Plus
- Isabel Bonebrake, Fubo
- Matthew Dominguez, Cox Media Group
- Tyler Budd, Blue Ant Media
FAST Channel of the Year
- BBC Top Gear
- Love Nature
- Love The Planet
- NFL Channel
- Tennis Channel – T2
- The Walking Dead FAST Channel
Innovation in Advertising
- DIRECTV Advertising and Yospace: Maximizing fill-rates for live sports
- DIRECTV Advertising: Innovation in Advanced Advertising
- Harmonic: VOS360 Ad SaaS with In-Stream Advertising
- Wurl: Wurl ContentDiscovery
Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution
- Eluvio: Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite – Casablanca Release
- Local Now: Local Now
- Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper
- Zixi: Zixi Software Defined Video Platform (SDVP)
Innovation in Monetization
- Cleeng: ChurnIQ
- MyBundle: Innovating Monetization During the Migration from Legacy Pay TV to Streaming
- ThinkAnalytics: ThinkFAST
- Vevo: Vevo
- Xumo: Xumo AMS
Innovation in User Experience
- Plex: Discover Together: Streaming’s first integrated community feature
- Google TV: Google TV and the Android TV OS
- Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango
- XITE Networks: XITE Networks
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Samsung TV Plus: Conan O’Brien TV
- HauntTV, a Blue Ant Media FAST Channel: HauntTV
- Pluto TV: Pluto TV Country
- Stingray: Stingray Naturescape celebrates Earth Day
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Aileen del Cid, Samsung TV Plus
- Sylvia George, AMC Networks
- Val Kaplan, Pluto TV
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Local Now
- Plex
- Pluto TV
- Roku
- Samsung TV Plus
StreamTV Impact Award
- AMC Networks
- Innovid
- Pluto TV
Technology Executive of the Year
- Ashley Hovey, Xperi
- Jeff DiTullio, Atmosphere TV
- Scott Olechowski, Plex
- Vijay Sajja, Evergent Technologies, Inc.
The judging panel included experts from the Streaming Television Industry.
The winners will be announced at the StreamTV Awards Dinner on June 24 at the Westin Westminster in Denver, CO, as part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 24-26 in Denver. To attend the StreamTV Show and the Awards dinner, click here.
For sponsorship opportunities contact:
|Scott Gruntorad
|Marrysa Moyer
|Melinda Hurley
|(202) 824-5045
|(917) 781-2076 ext. 5145
|(202) 496-5509
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
About StreamTVShow
The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kathleen Dean
StreamTV Awards
[email protected]
- Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2024 StreamTV Awards Finalists - May 6, 2024
- Old National’s Boudreau, Rubocki Receive National Military Friendly® Award Honors - May 6, 2024
- Guggenheim Investments AppointsPatricia Zobel as Head of Macroeconomic Research and Market Strategy for Guggenheim Partners Investment Management - May 6, 2024