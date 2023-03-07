Vibe Conference’s Official Charity, Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), Raised More Than $117,000 for Families in the Food and Beverage Industry Facing Terminal Illnesses or Sudden Losses

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last week, Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, attracted almost 900 attendees including chain restaurants, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, distributors, consultants, and agencies, a 17% increase compared to 2022. The conference was held at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California.

Tim McLucas, Vice President of Bar & Restaurant Group, said, “Vibe 2023 was the largest event in our 14-year history, attracting the largest number of first-time operator attendees, which demonstrates how strongly this industry is rebounding and retooling for future growth. We’ve closely aligned the Vibe Conference agenda with the needs of the industry and are delighted to see such positive collaboration among operators, distributors, suppliers, and industry professionals, plus announce a new 2024 location which will enable continued event growth.”

Throughout the three days, attendees learned about the latest beverage trends through education workshops, beverage tastings, research sessions and networking opportunities.

In addition, Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist and Kathy Casey Food Studios–Liquid Kitchen were recipients of the Industry Awards.

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a 501(c)(3) a national non-profit and the charity of choice for the Vibe Conference. It was founded by members of the beverage vertical. CORE raised a total of $117,801 for families in the food and beverage industry facing terminal illnesses or sudden losses.

Vibe Conference 2024 will take place February 26-28 at Town & Country in San Diego, California. For sponsorship opportunities contact the Vibe Conference team here.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com.

