Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo Heads to Denver, Colo., June 8-11, 2020

Event to Attract the International Tea Community, as Well as Retail, Hospitality and Restaurant and Bar Businesses in North America

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 18th World Tea Conference + Expo , presented by Questex Hospitality Group, is heading to Denver, Colo., June 8-11, 2020, at the Colorado Convention Center. The event will feature more than 200 exhibits and hundreds of new tea products, 50+ educational sessions and workshops, 65 speakers and an industry awards ceremony. Several thousand professionals and businesses from the international tea and beverage industry will attend, including buyers and decision makers from restaurants and bars, foodservice, retail, grocery, hotels, spas, and tea and coffeehouses, among others. Registration and conference details are available at https://worldteaexpo.com .

“Denver was strategically selected as the host city for this year’s World Tea Conference + Expo because of its vibrant and thriving food, beverage, retail and hospitality business landscape – all of which aligns closely with the tea industry,” says Tim McLucas, vice president, bar and restaurant, Questex Hospitality Group.

McLucas says, “Denver has thousands of eating and drinking establishments, a chef-driven culinary scene, a booming hospitality industry, countless retail businesses, and it’s a hot spot for the natural food industry. We’re excited to invite all of these buyers and decision makers, in addition to welcoming the global tea community.”

Conference delegates will experience new tea products, discover new ways to profit from tea, gain insights on starting a tea business, hear about the latest tea trends, and discuss tea issues in the global marketplace.

The World Tea Conference + Expo will also feature the 7th Annual World Tea Awards, an Opening Night Par-TEA, and a keynote presentation by Sebastian Michaelis, “The Man with the Million Pounds Taste Buds.” Michaelis is the director of tea buying and blending at Tata Global Beverages (International), the second largest tea packer in the world.

The educational content will cover an array of topics, including: mixing tea with food and drinks, tea and wellness, ready-to-drink tea trends, tea and botanicals, a comparison of tea and wine, winning restaurant and hospitality accounts, the art of cupping and tasting, CBD tea, importing tea / navigating customs, secrets of iconic branding and sustainability strategies, among many others.

International Tea Importers is the official 2020 Registration Sponsor of the World Tea Conference + Expo. Platinum sponsors include The East Indies Coffee & Tea Company and QTrade Teas & Herbs. Gold Sponsors include Dethlefsen & Balk, Inc., DMH Ingredients Inc. and Rooibos Ltd.

Highlights of additional companies participating include: Firsd Tea, Flavor Waves, Harney & Sons, t-sac, The Tea Spot, AOI Matcha, Colorado Hemp Company, Finum, Indonesia’s Remarkable Tea, ITO EN, Nepal Tea, Sugimoto Tea Company, TeaSource, Vietnam Tea Association, Walters Bay and many more.

This is the first year Questex Hospitality Group is producing the expo, after acquiring it at the end of 2019. Questex Hospitality opens doors and expands opportunities for an entire world of qualified hospitality owners, operators, suppliers and industry professionals eager to do business. The company focuses on connecting buyers and senior-level decision makers across the supply chain.

Registration for the World Tea Conference + Expo is now open (early-bird registration ends on April 2). To learn more, visit https://www.worldteaexpo.com . And be sure to follow the event on Twitter @worldteamedia and Facebook and Instagram @worldteaexpo (#WorldTea2020).



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

CONTACT: World Tea Conference + Expo Contact [email protected]