Questrade Wealth Management Inc. Announces Final Cash Distributions for Questrade ETFs In Connection with Merger

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questrade Wealth Management Inc. announces the following special distributions. The distribution will be paid on or before November 28, 2017 to Unitholders of record on November 22, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of November 21, 2017. The cash distribution represents income of the Questrade ETFs. Unit distribution represents capital gains of the Questrade ETFs. The time period for both cash and unit distributions is the period ending prior to implementation of the Questrade ETFs mergers with the WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ETFs as described in the resolutions in Schedule A to the Management Information Circular issued by Questrade Wealth Management Inc. and dated October 10, 2017.

ETF Name Trading Symbol Distribution per Unit Questrade Russell US Midcap Value Index ETF Hedged to CAD QMV In Cash In Units 0.01 0.33481 Questrade Russell US Midcap Growth Index ETF Hedged to CAD QMG – 0.00329 Questrade Russell 1000 Equal Weight US Technology Index ETF Hedged to CAD QRT – 1.26660 Questrade Russell 1000 Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF Hedged to CAD QRH – 0.53841 Questrade Fixed Income Core Plus ETF QCP 0.12 –

*Please note that these are estimates only as of the date of the press release and may change prior to November 25, 2017, at which point Questrade Wealth Management will announce the final distributions. All distributions will be reinvested and paid by the issuance of units of the fund.

Questrade Financial Group Inc. (“QFG”) and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services to Canadians including securities, foreign currency, and wealth management. In 2014, Questrade’s CEO was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ontario) in the services category, and since 2011, Questrade has been ranked one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. Questrade Financial Group is headquartered in Toronto.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (“QWM”) manages and administers the Questrade ETFs and provides professional investment management services through Portfolio IQ. QWM is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of QFG.

