Questrade Wealth Management Inc. Announces Final Reinvested Distribution for Questrade ETF In Connection with Merger

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questrade Wealth Management Inc. announces the following final special distribution for Questrade Russell 1000 Equal Weight US Industrials Index ETF Hedged to CAD (the “Questrade ETF”). The distribution will be paid entirely in securities which are immediately consolidated following the distribution, resulting in no change to the number of securities held by Unitholders of record on December 5, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of December 4, 2017. The cash distribution represents income of the Questrade ETF. The unit distribution represents capital gains of the Questrade ETF. The time period for both cash and unit distributions is the period ending prior to implementation of the Questrade ETF mergers with WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc. ETFs as described in the resolutions in Schedule A to the Management Information Circular issued by Questrade Wealth Management Inc. and dated October 10, 2017.

ETF Name Trading Symbol Distribution per Unit
    In Cash In Units
Questrade Russell 1000 Equal Weight US Industrials Index ETF Hedged to CAD QRI 0.00000 2.52194

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2017, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

* All distributions will be reinvested and paid by the issuance of units of the Questrade ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Questrade Financial Group Inc.:
Questrade Financial Group Inc. (“QFG”) and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services to Canadians including securities, foreign currency, and wealth management. In 2014, Questrade’s CEO was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ontario) in the services category, and since 2011, Questrade has been ranked one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. Questrade Financial Group is headquartered in Toronto.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.:
Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (“QWM”) manages and administers the Questrade ETFs and provides professional investment management services through Portfolio IQ. QWM is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of QFG.

For more information 
Stella Ladizhinsky
Communications
Tel: 416.218.7175

