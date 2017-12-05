Questrade Wealth Management Inc. Announces Merger Exchange Ratio for the Merging Fund

Breaking News
TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questrade Wealth Management Inc. announced today that each holder of units of the Merging Fund, defined in the table below, will automatically receive a number of units of the applicable Continuing Fund, also defined in the table below, based on an exchange ratio of the units of the applicable Merging Fund and the applicable Continuing Fund, calculated based on the relative net asset value of such units.

The exchange ratio means that for every unit of a Merging Fund held by a unitholder, such unitholder will receive the number of units of the corresponding Continuing Fund set out in the table below as “Exchange Number.”

Merging Fund
(managed by Questrade Wealth
Management Inc.)		 Continuing Fund
(managed by WisdomTree
Asset Management Canada, Inc.)		 Exchange Number
Questrade Russell 1000 Equal Weight US Industrials Index ETF Hedged to CAD WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF 1.00944867

All units of the Merging Fund will be delisted at the close of trading on December 6, 2017. Unitholders of the Merging Funds are not required to take any action in order to become unitholders of the Continuing Funds.

Details of the Mergers are outlined in a management information circular dated October 10, 2017 that is available on www.sedar.com and www.questrade.com/ETFs.   

About Questrade Financial Group Inc.:
Questrade Financial Group Inc. (“QFG”) and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services to Canadians including securities, foreign currency, and wealth management. In 2014, Questrade’s CEO was named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Ontario) in the services category, and since 2011, Questrade has been ranked one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. Questrade Financial Group is headquartered in Toronto.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.:
Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (“QWM”) manages and administers the Questrade ETFs and provides professional investment management services through Portfolio IQ. QWM is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of QFG.

For more information 
Stella Ladizhinsky
Communications
Tel: 416.218.7175

