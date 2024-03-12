SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a pioneer in revolutionizing the resort casino industry through cutting-edge technology, is proud to announce significant advancements aimed at further enhancing the gaming experience for players worldwide.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO and Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, the company remains committed to driving innovation through substantial investments in research and development. With millions of dollars allocated to R&D initiatives, QCI reaffirms its position as the frontrunner in pioneering solutions that elevate the resort casino landscape.

As part of this ongoing commitment to innovation, QCI is thrilled to unveil its latest ground-breaking product, QCI Player, at the upcoming Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in early April. QCI Player represents a paradigm shift in player empowerment by providing instant access to player accounts via mobile devices. This unprecedented technology empowers players to self-comp, allowing them to instantly redeem player points for a variety of perks including free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and much more.

The overwhelming positive response to QCI’s Power Pack module has further solidified QCI’s position as an industry leader. QCI is delighted to announce the multi-year extension of partnerships with nearly 70% of its current customers, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the QCI team and its partners. These partnerships continue to yield increased value as QCI’s innovative tools enhance the operations of resort casinos worldwide.

With over 160 Casino Resorts in North America and over 500 casinos globally, spanning regions such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and The Bahamas, QCI’s reach continues to expand. This widespread adoption underscores the trust placed in QCI’s cutting-edge solutions by the over 8,000 users across the industry.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s achievements, stating, “At QCI, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Our relentless focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technology ensures that we remain at the forefront of revolutionizing the resort casino experience. Furthermore, we now have over 8,000 users worldwide across a wide range of product deployments. We are proud of how we have been able to partner with our customers to build the next generation of robust solutions with a heightened focus on a scalable platform that enables our dedicated team to support this userbase. The diversity of the resort business has led us to diversify our offering with expansion into retail services using our well proven QCI Enterprise Platform.”

As QCI continues to drive innovation, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the resort casino industry. By enhancing the gaming experience for customers through constant product innovation and the utilization of artificial intelligence, QCI is shaping the future of resort casinos worldwide.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.