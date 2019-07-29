Breaking News
Home / Top News / Quick Family Meals Filled with Flavor

Quick Family Meals Filled with Flavor

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa

Photo courtesy of Seneca Foods

Photo courtesy of Seneca Foods

MISSION, Kan., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) When cooking for the family, don’t sacrifice flavor in order to create a quick meal. Mouthwatering recipes can be at your fingertips with simple, tasty twists on family favorites for the dinner table.

Consider Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa featuring Aunt Nellie’s Baby Whole Pickled Beets or a READ 3 Bean and Steak Salad to make dishes without delay the whole household can enjoy.

For more fast, family-friendly dinner ideas, visit auntnellies.com and READsalads.com.

Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4

Pickled Beet Salsa:
1          jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Baby Whole Pickled Beets
2          tablespoons chopped red onion
2          tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1          tablespoon fresh lime juice
1/4       teaspoon salt
1/4       teaspoon ground black pepper

1/3       cup sour cream
1          tablespoon jalapeno mustard
4          soft flour tortillas (6 inches)
2          cups fresh arugula
2          cups chopped cooked rotisserie chicken (hot or cold)
1/4       cup crumbled queso fresco cheese

To make Pickled Beet Salsa: Drain beets; chop. In medium bowl, combine beets, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.

In small bowl, stir together sour cream and mustard; set aside.

On one half of each tortilla, place equal amounts Pickled Beet Salsa, arugula, chicken and cheese. Top with dollops of mustard-sour cream. Fold over.

3 Bean and Steak Salad
Recipe courtesy of Carolyn Mazzocco
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Servings: 2

1          can (15 ounces) READ 3 Bean Salad
1          ribeye or top sirloin steak (about 8 ounces)
1/2       teaspoon vegetable oil
1/4       teaspoon salt
2          cups arugula
1/2       cup chopped herbs, such as parsley, thyme, dill, basil, chives or tarragon

Dressing:
2          tablespoons olive oil
1          tablespoon plain fat-free yogurt
1          tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1          teaspoon prepared horseradish
1/8       teaspoon salt
1/4       teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Drain bean salad. Reserve half of liquid. Place beans and reserved liquid in large bowl.

Heat cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Lightly brush both sides of steak with oil. Sprinkle evenly with salt.

In skillet, cook steak 4 minutes on each side, or to desired doneness. Remove from pan. Allow steak to rest 10 minutes, covered lightly with aluminum foil; slice.

In bowl, combine arugula and herbs with bean salad. Toss gently to combine.

To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk oil, yogurt, lemon juice, horseradish, salt and pepper. Set aside. Whisk again before serving.

Divide salad between two plates. Top evenly with steak slices. Drizzle dressing over salads.

Michael French
[email protected] 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e618e85e-5b57-4697-ae28-bd102a1f46f2

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.