Quick Family Meals Filled with Flavor

Consider Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa featuring Aunt Nellie’s Baby Whole Pickled Beets or a READ 3 Bean and Steak Salad to make dishes without delay the whole household can enjoy.

For more fast, family-friendly dinner ideas, visit auntnellies.com and READsalads.com.

Chicken Soft Tacos with Pickled Beet Salsa

Prep time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Pickled Beet Salsa:

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Baby Whole Pickled Beets

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/3 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon jalapeno mustard

4 soft flour tortillas (6 inches)

2 cups fresh arugula

2 cups chopped cooked rotisserie chicken (hot or cold)

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese

To make Pickled Beet Salsa: Drain beets; chop. In medium bowl, combine beets, onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.

In small bowl, stir together sour cream and mustard; set aside.

On one half of each tortilla, place equal amounts Pickled Beet Salsa, arugula, chicken and cheese. Top with dollops of mustard-sour cream. Fold over.

3 Bean and Steak Salad

Recipe courtesy of Carolyn Mazzocco

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 2

1 can (15 ounces) READ 3 Bean Salad

1 ribeye or top sirloin steak (about 8 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups arugula

1/2 cup chopped herbs, such as parsley, thyme, dill, basil, chives or tarragon

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon plain fat-free yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Drain bean salad. Reserve half of liquid. Place beans and reserved liquid in large bowl.

Heat cast-iron skillet or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Lightly brush both sides of steak with oil. Sprinkle evenly with salt.

In skillet, cook steak 4 minutes on each side, or to desired doneness. Remove from pan. Allow steak to rest 10 minutes, covered lightly with aluminum foil; slice.

In bowl, combine arugula and herbs with bean salad. Toss gently to combine.

To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk oil, yogurt, lemon juice, horseradish, salt and pepper. Set aside. Whisk again before serving.

Divide salad between two plates. Top evenly with steak slices. Drizzle dressing over salads.

