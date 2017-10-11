QuickLogic Partners with AcconSys to Expand eFPGA Design Activity in China

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with AcconSys, the largest EDA tool and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) distributor in China. AcconSys will provide sales and support for QuickLogic’s ArcticPro™ eFPGA solutions.

AcconSys has a significant presence throughout the country’s largest metropolitan regions, and has a proven track record in sales and strong relationships with tier-one customers. The company’s application engineering teams have extensive experience in SoC, system design and integrated electronic systems.

“China represents a substantial opportunity for QuickLogic,” said Itsu Wang, QuickLogic’s senior director of sales and marketing in Asia. “The breadth of experience and the connections that AcconSys brings to the table will play a key role in accelerating the momentum of our eFPGA engagements with major Chinese OEMs and semiconductor companies.”

“We look forward to working with QuickLogic to drive the company’s ArcticPro eFPGA strategy in China,” said Haohao Gu, Technical Director of IC Design Solution at AcconSys. “Chinese semiconductor companies and OEMs are aggressively seeking ultra-low-power solutions that improve design flexibility and thus broaden the market potential of their next generation products. ArcticPro eFPGA provides a very cost-effective way to accomplish those goals while also lowering the risks associated with the development of new semiconductor devices.”

QuickLogic’s ArcticPro eFPGA Technology

QuickLogic’s embedded FPGA initiative enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. Multiple chip variants can be created from a single mask set, enabling customization to address fragmented and/or rapidly evolving standards. This flexibility, combined with QuickLogic’s ultra-low power architecture, enable OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company’s embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation and ArcticPro is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

