NEW YORK, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against QuidelOrtho Corporation (“QuidelOrtho” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QDEL) on behalf of QuidelOrtho stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether QuidelOrtho has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2024, QuidelOrtho reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. GAAP net income for Q4 2023 was $7 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, a decrease from $30.3 million and $0.45 EPS in the prior year period. Revenue for the quarter was $742.6M, missing estimates by $44.86M.

On this news, QuidelOrtho was trading down over 38% in premarket on February 14, 2024.

