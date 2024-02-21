Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises QuidelOrtho Corporation ("QuidelOrtho" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QDEL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

Portnoy Law Firm is investigating potential securities law violations by QuidelOrtho in connection with its recently reported fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. The focus of the investigation would be on the significant decrease in QuidelOrtho’s GAAP net income for Q4 2023, which fell to $7 million with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, down from $30.3 million and $0.45 EPS in the same period of the previous year. The investigation would also examine why the company’s revenue for the quarter, which was $742.6 million, missed forecasts by $44.86 million. Furthermore, the sharp over 38% decline in QuidelOrtho’s stock price in premarket trading on February 14, 2024, following these announcements, would be scrutinized, along with the Board of Directors’ termination of Douglas Bryant, the President and CEO, on February 21, 2024. The aim would be to ascertain if the company and its leadership failed to disclose critical information or made misleading statements regarding the company’s financial status and outlook.

